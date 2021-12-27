Newcastle and Manchester United meet today at St. James' Park stadium in a match for the 19th round of the 2021-2022 Premier League. Find out how and where to watch or stream live online free this EPL game in different parts of the world.

Newcastle host Manchester United today at the St. James' Park stadium in an exciting match for the 19th round of the 2021-2022 Premier League. Here, you will find the time of this EPL soccer match and where to watch or live stream it online free from different parts of the world. For example, in the United States, you can watch the match on fuboTV (free trial), while in Canada you can tune in on DAZN.

The Magpies have been struggling so far in the tournament and are in 19th place with only 10 points after 18 games. Meanwhile, the Red Devils are trying to recover and climb positions to reach the European tournaments qualifying spots. The team coached by Ralf Rangnick is in 7th place with 27 points after 16 matches.

This will be the 54th Premier League meeting between these two sides. Manchester United lead the stats with 32 victories, while Newcastle accumulate only 7 wins. The other 14 matches finished in a draw.

