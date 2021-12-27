Newcastle host Manchester United today at the St. James' Park stadium in an exciting match for the 19th round of the 2021-2022 Premier League. Here, you will find the time of this EPL soccer match and where to watch or live stream it online free from different parts of the world. For example, in the United States, you can watch the match on fuboTV (free trial), while in Canada you can tune in on DAZN.
The Magpies have been struggling so far in the tournament and are in 19th place with only 10 points after 18 games. Meanwhile, the Red Devils are trying to recover and climb positions to reach the European tournaments qualifying spots. The team coached by Ralf Rangnick is in 7th place with 27 points after 16 matches.
This will be the 54th Premier League meeting between these two sides. Manchester United lead the stats with 32 victories, while Newcastle accumulate only 7 wins. The other 14 matches finished in a draw.
Newcastle vs Manchester United: Time of the game
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM (Tuesday)
Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (Tuesday)
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM (ET)
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
India: 1:30 AM (Tuesday)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 3:00 PM
Malaysia: 1:00 AM (Tuesday)
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 6:00 AM (Tuesday)
Nigeria: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
South Africa: 10:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Newcastle vs Manchester United: TV Channel, how and where to watch or stream live online free
Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1
Brazil: ESPN Brasil, GUIGO, NOW NET e Claro, Star+
Canada: DAZN
France: Canal+ Sport, RMC Sport en direct, RMC Sport 1, Free
Germany: Sky Sport UHD, Sky Go, Sky Sport Premier League HD, Sky Ticket
India: Star Sports Select HD1, JioTV, Star Sports Select 1, Hotstar VIP
International: NUFC TV
Ireland: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, SKY GO Extra, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Newcastle, Sky Ultra HD
Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Football, Sky Sport 4K
Jamaica: RUSH
Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3
Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14
New Zealand: Spark Sport
Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Spain: Movistar+, DAZN, DAZN 1
UK: Sky Sports Main Event, BBC Radio Newcastle, BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD
United States: FuboTV (Free Trial), UNIVERSO, USA Network