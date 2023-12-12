The sixth round of the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League group stage will bring us a must-watch between Newcastle and Milan on Wednesday, December 13 as both teams need to claim all three points at St. James’ Park in order to advance.
Both the Magpies and the Rossoneri arrive in the final matchday of Group F tied with 5 points each. The Premier League side is favored by goal differential (0), as Stefano Pioli’s side is at -4.
Either way, a victory would be useful for any of them as long as PSG lose to Borussia Dortmund. If the French side draws, the goal differential would come into play. But if it wins, it will be over for Newcastle and Milan, who would play for a ticket to the UEFA Europa League. This is what Group F standings look like ahead of Matchday 6:
Newcastle vs Milan: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 5 PM
Australia: 7 AM (Thursday)
Bangladesh: 2 AM (Thursday)
Belgium: 9 PM
Brazil: 5 PM
Canada: 3 PM (EDT)
Croatia: 9 PM
Denmark: 9 PM
Egypt: 10 PM
France: 9 PM
Germany: 9 PM
Ghana: 8 PM
Greece: 10 PM
India: 1:30 AM (Thursday)
Indonesia: 4 AM (Thursday)
Ireland: 8 PM
Israel: 10 PM
Italy: 9 PM
Jamaica: 3 PM
Kenya: 11 PM
Malaysia: 4 AM (Thursday)
Mexico: 2 PM
Morocco: 9 PM
Netherlands: 9 PM
New Zealand: 9 AM (Thursday)
Nigeria: 9 PM
Norway: 9 PM
Philippines: 4 AM (Thursday)
Poland: 9 PM
Portugal: 8 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11 PM
Serbia: 9 PM
Singapore: 4 AM (Thursday)
South Africa: 10 PM
Spain: 9 PM
Sweden: 9 PM
Switzerland: 9 PM
UAE: 12 AM (Thursday)
UK: 8 PM
United States: 3 PM (EDT)
How to Watch Newcastle vs Milan in your Country
*Source LiveSoccerTV
Argentina: ESPN, Star+
Australia: Stan Sport
Bangladesh: SONY
Belgium: Pickx+
Brazil: HBO Max
Canada: DAZN
Croatia: Arena Sport 1
Denmark: Viaplay
Egypt: beIN Sports
France: beIN Sports
Germany: DAZN
Ghana: SuperSport, Canal+
Greece: Cosmote Sport 3
India: SONY
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: TNT Sports, discovery+
Israel: 5Plus
Italy: Amazon Prime Video
Jamaica: Flow Sports
Kenya: SuperSport
Malaysia: beIN Sports
Mexico: HBO MaxCinemax
Morocco: beIN Sports
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport
New Zealand beIN Sports
Nigeria: SuperSport, Canal+
Norway: TV2
Poland: Polsat
Portugal: DAZN, Eleven Sports 3
Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports
Serbia: Arena 2 Premium
Singapore: beIN Sports
South Africa: SuperSport
Spain: Movistar
Sweden: TV4
Switzerland: Blue Sport
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports
United Kingdom: TNT Sports, discovery+
United States: Paramount+, ViX