Newcastle vs Milan: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2023-24 UEFA Champions League in your country

The sixth round of the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League group stage will bring us a must-watch between Newcastle and Milan on Wednesday, December 13 as both teams need to claim all three points at St. James’ Park in order to advance.

[Watch Newcastle vs Milan online in the US on Paramount+]

Both the Magpies and the Rossoneri arrive in the final matchday of Group F tied with 5 points each. The Premier League side is favored by goal differential (0), as Stefano Pioli’s side is at -4.

Either way, a victory would be useful for any of them as long as PSG lose to Borussia Dortmund. If the French side draws, the goal differential would come into play. But if it wins, it will be over for Newcastle and Milan, who would play for a ticket to the UEFA Europa League. This is what Group F standings look like ahead of Matchday 6:

Newcastle vs Milan: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 5 PM

Australia: 7 AM (Thursday)

Bangladesh: 2 AM (Thursday)

Belgium: 9 PM

Brazil: 5 PM

Canada: 3 PM (EDT)

Croatia: 9 PM

Denmark: 9 PM

Egypt: 10 PM

France: 9 PM

Germany: 9 PM

Ghana: 8 PM

Greece: 10 PM

India: 1:30 AM (Thursday)

Indonesia: 4 AM (Thursday)

Ireland: 8 PM

Israel: 10 PM

Italy: 9 PM

Jamaica: 3 PM

Kenya: 11 PM

Malaysia: 4 AM (Thursday)

Mexico: 2 PM

Morocco: 9 PM

Netherlands: 9 PM

New Zealand: 9 AM (Thursday)

Nigeria: 9 PM

Norway: 9 PM

Philippines: 4 AM (Thursday)

Poland: 9 PM

Portugal: 8 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11 PM

Serbia: 9 PM

Singapore: 4 AM (Thursday)

South Africa: 10 PM

Spain: 9 PM

Sweden: 9 PM

Switzerland: 9 PM

UAE: 12 AM (Thursday)

UK: 8 PM

United States: 3 PM (EDT)

How to Watch Newcastle vs Milan in your Country

*Source LiveSoccerTV

Argentina: ESPN, Star+

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: SONY

Belgium: Pickx+

Brazil: HBO Max

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: Arena Sport 1

Denmark: Viaplay

Egypt: beIN Sports

France: beIN Sports

Germany: DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport, Canal+

Greece: Cosmote Sport 3

India: SONY

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: TNT Sports, discovery+

Israel: 5Plus

Italy: Amazon Prime Video

Jamaica: Flow Sports

Kenya: SuperSport

Malaysia: beIN Sports

Mexico: HBO MaxCinemax

Morocco: beIN Sports

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport

New Zealand beIN Sports

Nigeria: SuperSport, Canal+

Norway: TV2

Poland: Polsat

Portugal: DAZN, Eleven Sports 3

Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports

Serbia: Arena 2 Premium

Singapore: beIN Sports

South Africa: SuperSport

Spain: Movistar

Sweden: TV4

Switzerland: Blue Sport

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports

United Kingdom: TNT Sports, discovery+

United States: Paramount+, ViX