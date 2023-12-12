Borussia Dortmund vs PSG: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2023-24 UEFA Champions League in your country

Matchday 6 of the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League group stage will see Paris Saint-Germain take on Borussia Dortmund at Signal Iduna Park on Wednesday, December 13, aiming to punch a ticket to the round of 16.

[Watch Borussia Dortmund vs PSG online free in the US on Fubo]

Luis Enrique’s men are in control of their destiny, as a victory would see them secure a place in the knockout stages. In fact, by claiming all three points, PSG could even win the group depending on the goal differential.

A draw, however, would make them sweat if Newcastle or Milan win. But if the points are shared at St. James’ Park, the French side would qualify for the round of 16 regardless of its own result in Germany. This is what the Group F standings look like ahead of the sixth round:

Borussia Dortmund vs PSG: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 5 PM

Australia: 7 AM (Thursday)

Bangladesh: 2 AM (Thursday)

Belgium: 9 PM

Brazil: 5 PM

Canada: 3 PM (EDT)

Croatia: 9 PM

Denmark: 9 PM

Egypt: 10 PM

France: 9 PM

Germany: 9 PM

Ghana: 8 PM

Greece: 10 PM

India: 1:30 AM (Thursday)

Indonesia: 4 AM (Thursday)

Ireland: 8 PM

Israel: 10 PM

Italy: 9 PM

Jamaica: 3 PM

Kenya: 11 PM

Malaysia: 4 AM (Thursday)

Mexico: 2 PM

Morocco: 9 PM

Netherlands: 9 PM

New Zealand: 9 AM (Thursday)

Nigeria: 9 PM

Norway: 9 PM

Philippines: 4 AM (Thursday)

Poland: 9 PM

Portugal: 8 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11 PM

Serbia: 9 PM

Singapore: 4 AM (Thursday)

South Africa: 10 PM

Spain: 9 PM

Sweden: 9 PM

Switzerland: 9 PM

UAE: 12 AM (Thursday)

UK: 8 PM

United States: 3 PM (EDT)

How to Watch Borussia Dortmund vs PSG in your Country

*Source: LiveSoccerTV

Argentina: Star+, Fox Sports

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: SONY

Belgium: Pickx

Brazil: TNT, HBO Max

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: Arena Sport

Denmark: Viaplay

Egypt: beIN Sports

France: RMC Sport, Canal+

Germany: DAZN, Servus TV

Ghana: Canal+, SuperSport

Greece: MEGA Channel, Cosmote Sport

India: Sony

Indonesia: Vidio

International: Sport 24 Extra

Ireland: TNT Sports, discovery+

Israel: 5Sport

Italy: Mediaset Infinity, Sky Sport

Jamaica: Flow Sports

Kenya: SuperSport

Malaysia: beIN Sports

Mexico: HBO Max

Morocco: beIN Sports

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport

New Zealand: beIN Sports

Nigeria: Canal+, SuperSport

Norway: TV2

Poland: Polsat

Portugal: DAZN, Eleven Sports 2

Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports

Serbia: Arena Sport

Singapore: StarHub TV, beIN Sports

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport

Spain: Movistar

Sweden: TV4

Switzerland: Blue Sport

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports

United Kingdom: discovery+, TNT Sports

United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), Paramount+, TUDN, ViX, Univision