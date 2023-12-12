Matchday 6 of the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League group stage will see Paris Saint-Germain take on Borussia Dortmund at Signal Iduna Park on Wednesday, December 13, aiming to punch a ticket to the round of 16.
Luis Enrique’s men are in control of their destiny, as a victory would see them secure a place in the knockout stages. In fact, by claiming all three points, PSG could even win the group depending on the goal differential.
A draw, however, would make them sweat if Newcastle or Milan win. But if the points are shared at St. James’ Park, the French side would qualify for the round of 16 regardless of its own result in Germany. This is what the Group F standings look like ahead of the sixth round:
Borussia Dortmund vs PSG: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 5 PM
Australia: 7 AM (Thursday)
Bangladesh: 2 AM (Thursday)
Belgium: 9 PM
Brazil: 5 PM
Canada: 3 PM (EDT)
Croatia: 9 PM
Denmark: 9 PM
Egypt: 10 PM
France: 9 PM
Germany: 9 PM
Ghana: 8 PM
Greece: 10 PM
India: 1:30 AM (Thursday)
Indonesia: 4 AM (Thursday)
Ireland: 8 PM
Israel: 10 PM
Italy: 9 PM
Jamaica: 3 PM
Kenya: 11 PM
Malaysia: 4 AM (Thursday)
Mexico: 2 PM
Morocco: 9 PM
Netherlands: 9 PM
New Zealand: 9 AM (Thursday)
Nigeria: 9 PM
Norway: 9 PM
Philippines: 4 AM (Thursday)
Poland: 9 PM
Portugal: 8 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11 PM
Serbia: 9 PM
Singapore: 4 AM (Thursday)
South Africa: 10 PM
Spain: 9 PM
Sweden: 9 PM
Switzerland: 9 PM
UAE: 12 AM (Thursday)
UK: 8 PM
United States: 3 PM (EDT)
How to Watch Borussia Dortmund vs PSG in your Country
*Source: LiveSoccerTV
Argentina: Star+, Fox Sports
Australia: Stan Sport
Bangladesh: SONY
Belgium: Pickx
Brazil: TNT, HBO Max
Canada: DAZN
Croatia: Arena Sport
Denmark: Viaplay
Egypt: beIN Sports
France: RMC Sport, Canal+
Germany: DAZN, Servus TV
Ghana: Canal+, SuperSport
Greece: MEGA Channel, Cosmote Sport
India: Sony
Indonesia: Vidio
International: Sport 24 Extra
Ireland: TNT Sports, discovery+
Israel: 5Sport
Italy: Mediaset Infinity, Sky Sport
Jamaica: Flow Sports
Kenya: SuperSport
Malaysia: beIN Sports
Mexico: HBO Max
Morocco: beIN Sports
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport
New Zealand: beIN Sports
Nigeria: Canal+, SuperSport
Norway: TV2
Poland: Polsat
Portugal: DAZN, Eleven Sports 2
Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports
Serbia: Arena Sport
Singapore: StarHub TV, beIN Sports
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport
Spain: Movistar
Sweden: TV4
Switzerland: Blue Sport
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports
United Kingdom: discovery+, TNT Sports
United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), Paramount+, TUDN, ViX, Univision