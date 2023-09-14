In a sign of the times, things aren’t over until someone unfollows the other on Instagram. That is what happened as a PSG supporter noticed that Neymar and Kylian Mbappe two of the club’s biggest icons stopped following each other on social media.

The two began playing with each other in the 2017 season when both arrived to huge fanfare at PSG. Neymar’s acclimation to PSG took a while, while he did score goals, Neymar had clashes with established players like Edinson Cavani, while Mbappe became a household name after leading France to the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

After six seasons playing together and rumors that the two stars had issues with each other especially in the last two seasons and with the arrival of Lionel Messi in 2021, where Neymar and Messi are close friends, Mbappe was seen as the third wheel by many observers.

PSG left in shambles after key departures

Both Neymar and Lionel Messi decided to leave PSG at the end of last season with Messi making the move to MLS and Inter Miami, the Argentine would cite that playing in Paris was a “nightmare”. While Neymar moved to the Saudi Pro League on a lucrative deal and remarked that playing in Paris was “difficult”.

Mbappe almost left PSG but after a long contract dispute has returned to the side which is second in Ligue 1 and is not a Champions League candidate this season. At the Champions League level is where PSG hit a wall as the trifecta of Messi, Neymar, and Mbappe could never get over the line and win the elusive big prize for the club.