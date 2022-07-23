Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar has reportedly been a transfer target for several teams this summer. Now, he has been 'advised' to make a surprise move to his former club, Barcelona's arch-rivals, Real Madrid.

The summer transfer window is a non-factor for Neymar, who has no plans to leave Paris Saint-Germain. The Brazil star revealed that he has pushed the transfer question to the back of his mind as he focuses on earning a starting spot for his country at the 2022 World Cup, which begins in November.

However, the 30-year-old forward had recently exercised an option in his contract that would keep him with the Ligue 1 club until 2027. This would result in Neymar's present wage of €36 million per year being increased by €182 million over the following five years when the French champions increase his earnings.

Thus, according to sources, the Parisian giants are eager to get rid of his €700,000 weekly salary this summer. They are reportedly trying to find a buyer willing to assume the South American country's large financial burden.

Casmiero wants Neymar to join Real Madrid

Chelsea have reportedly shown interest in the 30-year-old, but Neymar's Brazil colleague Casemiro of Real Madrid has generated rumors that he may be moving to Spain's capital city. In an interview on SporTV's Circulo Grande show, he discussed Neymar's prospects.

“Neymar can play for any team in the world. If Paris Saint-Germain don't want him, Real Madrid want him. Okay?", he said jokingly.

Considering the Brazilian spent the previous four years playing for Barcelona, his transfer to the Whites would be met with much opposition. The reigning La Liga champions failed to sign Kylian Mbappe this summer, another top player from Paris Saint-Germain, and have since been linked to the winger.

As soon as he was hired, PSG's new coach Christophe Galtier expressed his desire for Neymar to remain, saying he had a "very clear notion" of how to get the most out of the Brazilian superstar.