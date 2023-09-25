It’s hard to imagine that an undefeated team that sits second in their league could have problems, but if the star player is Neymar, then controversy is sure to follow. According to a Sport article tensions have boiled over between coach Jorge Jesus and Neymar as the Al-Hilal boss is reported to be unhappy with the Brazilian’s “bad attitude”.

Neymar has only played three games for his new club, and he is yet to score but does have 2 assists. Tensions began after Neymar’s subpar performance against Uzbekistani side Navbahor Namangan in the AFC Champions League last week.

Neymar shoved an opponent during the match against Navbahor Namangan, which sparked a backlash on social media where the former PSG star was called, “petulant”, “toxic” and “unprofessional”.

Neymar trying to get Jorge Jesus fired?

According to the Sport article, Neymar was unhappy about the comments his manager made and is using his influence to try and get Jorge Jesus fired from his position, something that seems very doubtful considering Al-Hilal are in second place in the Saudi Pro League.

Not only that, the team is currently undefeated with 21 goals for and only 7 against. The team is off to a good start as a whole with solid performances and the club is still integrating their new signings Kalidou Koulibaly, Ruben Neves, Aleksandar Mitrovic and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic .

Al-Hilal will play on Monday in the Kings Cup against Al-Jabalain who have Miodrag Gemović, Israel Puerto, and Iliass Bel Hassani on the roster.