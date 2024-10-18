Neymar Jr. hints at UEFA Champions League in message ahead of his return to Al-Hilal

Neymar Jr. is in the final stages of his recovery and preparing to return to the pitch with Al-Hilal after a lengthy absence due to a serious knee injury. However, the Brazilian star took a moment to send a playful message linking himself to the UEFA Champions League.

It has been more than a year since Neymar Jr. last appeared in an official match. After suffering a severe knee injury while playing for Brazil, he underwent surgery, missing most of the previous season and the beginning of the current campaign with Al-Hilal. As his comeback in Saudi Arabia approaches, Neymar’s connection to the UEFA Champions League has resurfaced.

Recently, the official Instagram account of Europe’s premier club competition shared a video of Neymar during his Paris Saint-Germain days, where he is seen juggling the Champions League‘s official ball in slow motion, displaying his trademark flair during warm-ups.

To the surprise of many fans, Neymar himself left a comment on the post, writing: “Miss me?,” alongside three playful emojis—a winking face and two open hands. The light-hearted message sparked an outpouring of reactions from followers, who flooded the post with replies expressing how much they miss the Brazilian star’s presence in European football.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Neymar’s comment garnered over 27,000 likes and more than 1,800 responses, with fans urging him to return to the UEFA Champions League and bring back the magic he once displayed on Europe’s grandest stage.

Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi and Neymar of Barcelona celebrate with the trophy after the UEFA Champions League Final between Juventus and FC Barcelona at Olympiastadion on June 6, 2015 in Berlin, Germany.

Advertisement

Neymar’s Champions League legacy

Neymar Jr. boasts a rich history in the UEFA Champions League, having made 81 appearances and scored 43 goals across ten campaigns. He first appeared in the tournament with Barcelona, joining the Spanish giants in 2013 from Brazil’s Santos FC. Neymar played a crucial role in Barcelona’s 2015 Champions League triumph, forming the iconic attacking trio with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

Advertisement

see also Al Hilal star Neymar names his favorite candidate to win the 2024 Ballon d'Or award

In 2017, Neymar made headlines with his record-breaking $220 million transfer to Paris Saint-Germain, with the primary goal of leading the French club to their first-ever Champions League title. Despite his immense talent and the presence of stars like Kylian Mbappe—and later Messi—Neymar fell short of that objective. PSG’s closest attempt came in 2020, when they were defeated by Bayern Munich in the final.

Advertisement

Neymar’s expected return to the field

Neymar’s last official appearance came on October 17, 2023, during a World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Uruguay. Unfortunately, his participation was cut short due to a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and meniscus injury in his left knee, which required surgery and a long recovery.

Now, over a year later, Neymar is nearing full recovery, though he is still regaining his fitness and match sharpness. Al-Hilal‘s coach, Jorge Jesus, has opted for a cautious approach, ensuring the forward is not rushed back into action too soon.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On Friday, Neymar was spotted in the stands as Al-Hilal secured a 3-0 victory over Al-Feiha. It is anticipated that he could be included in the squad for the team’s upcoming match against Al-Ain in the AFC Champions League Elite group stage next Monday.