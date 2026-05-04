Neymar reportedly accused by Robinho Jr of assault following a training ground altercation at Santos

The stint of Neymar at Santos has been a storyline from the start, and now there is something that could cause a major stir in the Brazilian’s career if true, as his young teammate Robinho Jr has accused him of assault within the club.

According to Geglobo, Robinho has accused Neymar of assault and has threatened to leave the club. The player’s representative sent an extrajudicial demand letter this Monday to the club, demanding measures regarding the incident involving Neymar during Sunday’s session.

Neymar is accused of insults, tripping Robinho, and slapping violent. According to Infobae, the investigation will be carried out by the club’s legal department, as detailed in a brief official statement released to the press.

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What made Neymar react like this?

According to reports, this conflict originated after a dribble from the youngster that made Neymar uncomfortable. The experienced midfielder reacted by asking for calm. However, his response was a trip that led to pushing and scuffling between the two players. Witnesses even mentioned a slap during the altercation.

Neymar Jr. of Santos

The club turns a deaf ear to the situation

As mentioned before, Santos responded quickly. In a statement, they informed that by order of the presidency, an investigation has already begun, led by the Legal Department. The club is analyzing the incident that occurred on May 3 and promises measures.

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Meanwhile, Neymar will start this Tuesday, May 5, against Deportivo Recoleta in Asuncion, in the Copa Sudamericana. The Brazilian returns to play with the focus on the pitch, but with the scandal outside.

And not only that, for Neymar, who is looking for that spot in the 2026 World Cup, getting involved in these kinds of situations is not favorable, and even worse if this leads to missing matches with the club. Ancelotti has an eye on the situation.