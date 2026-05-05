Where to watch Recoleta FC vs Santos in the USA: 2026 Copa Sudamericana

Recoleta FC will face Santos in the Matchday 4 of the 2026 Copa Sudamericana group stage. Fans in the USA can catch all the action live—here’s everything you need to know about when and where to watch or stream the game.

Recoleta FC play against Santos for the Matchday 4 of the 2026 Copa Sudamericana group stage. Here, you can find out the date, location, kickoff time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the United States.

[Watch Recoleta FC vs Santos live in the USA on Fubo]

Santos’ Copa Sudamericana campaign has gotten off to a rough start, falling well short of expectations for a club with its pedigree and the star power of Neymar. With just two points from three matches, the Brazilian side is already under pressure.

They need of a win to keep their qualification hopes alive and will go after it. Standing in their way are Recoleta FC, who have three points and recognize that a victory here could keep them firmly in the race for the knockout stage.

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When will the Recoleta FC vs Santos match be played?

This 2026 Copa Sudamericana match will be played on Tuesday, May 5, with Recoleta FC taking on Santos the Matchday 4 of the group stage. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 8:30 PM (ET).

Moises Vieira of Santos fights for the ball with Hector Lopez of Recoleta FC – Ricardo Moreira/Getty Images

Recoleta FC vs Santos: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch Recoleta FC vs Santos in the USA

This 2026 Copa Sudamericana showdown between Recoleta FC and Santos will be available to USA viewers on Fubo. Fans can also catch the action on Fanatiz and beIN SPORTS Connect.