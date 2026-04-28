Where to watch San Lorenzo vs Santos in the USA: 2026 Copa Sudamericana

San Lorenzo square off with Santos for the Matchday 3 of the 2026 Copa Sudamericana group stage. Here, you can find out the date, location, kickoff time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the United States.

[Watch San Lorenzo vs Santos live in the USA on Fubo]

With just one point from their first two matches, Santos head into this Group D showdown under heavy pressure, knowing a loss could seriously damage their chances of advancing. Led by Neymar Jr., the Brazilian side faces a tough challenge against San Lorenzo.

The Argentine team sits atop the group after a win and a draw and looks to strengthen its grip on first place. With one team fighting to survive and the other aiming to stay in control, expect a high-intensity clash you won’t want to miss.

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When will the San Lorenzo vs Santos match be played?

This 2026 Copa Sudamericana match will be played on Tuesday, April 28, with San Lorenzo taking on Santos the Matchday 3 of the group stage. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 6:00 PM (ET).

Johan Romana of San Lorenzo – Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images

San Lorenzo vs Santos: Time by State in the USA

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

How to watch San Lorenzo vs Santos in the USA

This 2026 Copa Sudamericana showdown between San Lorenzo and Santos will be available to USA viewers on Fubo. Fans can also catch the action on Fanatiz and beIN SPORTS Connect.