Where to watch Palmeiras vs Santos live in the USA: Brasileirao 2026

Palmeiras will square off against Santos in the Matchday 14 of the Brasileirao 2026. Here you can find out everything you need to know about this game, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

[Watch Palmeiras vs Santos live in the USA on Fanatiz]

One of the marquee clashes on this weekend’s Brasileiro schedule features a high-stakes showdown. Santos, sitting 17th and stuck in the relegation zone, are under mounting pressure as Neymar and his squad look to spark a turnaround and climb to safety.

Standing in their way is a red-hot Palmeiras side that leads the table with 32 points and continues to assert itself as the team to beat, aiming to tighten its grip on first place with another statement win.

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When will the Palmeiras vs Santos match be played?

Palmeiras play against Santos in a Matchday 14 clash of the Brasileirao 2026 this Sunday, April 12. The match is set to kick off at 5:30 PM (ET).

Andreas Hoelgebaum of Palmeiras – Christian Alvarenga/Getty Images

Palmeiras vs Santos: Time by State in the USA

ET: 5:30 PM

CT: 4:30 PM

MT: 3:30 PM

PT: 2:30 PM

How to watch Palmeiras vs Santos in the USA

This Brasileirao 2025 game between Palmeiras and Santos will be broadcast live in the USA on Fanatiz. Other options: Premiere.