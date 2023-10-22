Neymar's injury: How long will it take for the Brazilian star to recover?

One of the most influential players for both the Brazilian national team and Al Hilal is undoubtedly Neymar Jr. His absence will undoubtedly be deeply felt. Here, we’ll provide information on the duration of Neymar’s absence.

Despite not currently playing in one of Europe’s major leagues, Neymar Jr. is widely recognized as one of the world’s premier stars. Hailing from Mogi das Cruzes, Sao Paulo, the player has consistently been a key figure for both his national team and as the primary star for Al Hilal.

Neymar’s career began at Santos, from where he transitioned to Barcelona, leaving an indelible mark on both clubs. While at Paris Saint-Germain, although he secured numerous titles, he also faced a fair share of criticism, eventually leading to his move to Al Hilal, where he quickly became a pivotal player.

When does Neymar return from his injury?

The Brazilian player sustained an injury during his national team’s match against Uruguay. According to medical assessments, Neymar suffered a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus in his knee, necessitating surgery and subsequent treatment. Typically, this type of injury requires a recovery period of around eight to nine months.