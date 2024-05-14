Nice will take on Paris Saint-Germain in what will be the Matchday 34 of the 2023/2024 Ligue 1 season. For fans eagerly anticipating the showdown, there are multiple ways to catch the action, be it through conventional television broadcasts or accessible live streaming services in your country.
[Watch Nice vs PSG live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]
It’s the final Matchday of Ligue 1, and with the title already secured, Paris Saint-Germain will approach this game aiming to conclude their tournament participation on a high note. Nevertheless, there’s a significant aspect that adds relevance to this match.
This marks Kylian Mbappe‘s farewell game in the French league with PSG, undoubtedly a historic moment. Their opponents, Nice, find themselves in a similar position. With 54 points, they’re assured of qualifying for the Conference League but fall short for the Europa League. Nonetheless, there’s always motivation to overcome a formidable opponent like PSG.
Nice vs PSG: Kick-Off Time in Your Country
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 6:00 AM (May 16)
Canada: 3:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM (May 16)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (May 16)
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
USA: 3:00 PM (ET)
Nice vs PSG: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: Star+, ESPN3
Australia: beIN SPORTS 2, beIN Sports Connect
Canada fuboTV Canada, Fanatiz Canada, beIN Sports Canada, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, beIN SPORTS en Español
France: Canal+ Foot
Germany: DAZN Deutschland
India: Sports18, Sports18 3
Ireland: discovery+ App, discovery+, TNT Sports 1
Italy: Sky Sport Arena
Malaysia: sooka, beIN Sports Malaysia
Mexico: Star+
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Document
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 3 Portugal
Spain: DAZN Spain, Eurosport 2 Spain, Eurosport Player Spain
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports HD 4, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
United Kingdom: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1
USA: Fubo (free trial), beIN SPORTS in Spanish, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT