PSG will visit Nice for the Matchday 34 of the 2023/2024 Ligue 1. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Nice vs PSG: Where and How to Watch Live 2023/2024 Ligue 1 Matchday 34

Nice will take on Paris Saint-Germain in what will be the Matchday 34 of the 2023/2024 Ligue 1 season. For fans eagerly anticipating the showdown, there are multiple ways to catch the action, be it through conventional television broadcasts or accessible live streaming services in your country.

[Watch Nice vs PSG live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

It’s the final Matchday of Ligue 1, and with the title already secured, Paris Saint-Germain will approach this game aiming to conclude their tournament participation on a high note. Nevertheless, there’s a significant aspect that adds relevance to this match.

This marks Kylian Mbappe‘s farewell game in the French league with PSG, undoubtedly a historic moment. Their opponents, Nice, find themselves in a similar position. With 54 points, they’re assured of qualifying for the Conference League but fall short for the Europa League. Nonetheless, there’s always motivation to overcome a formidable opponent like PSG.

Nice vs PSG: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 6:00 AM (May 16)

Canada: 3:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (May 16)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (May 16)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

USA: 3:00 PM (ET)

Jeremie Boga of Nice – IMAGO / PanoramiC

Nice vs PSG: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Star+, ESPN3

Australia: beIN SPORTS 2, beIN Sports Connect

Canada fuboTV Canada, Fanatiz Canada, beIN Sports Canada, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, beIN SPORTS en Español

France: Canal+ Foot

Germany: DAZN Deutschland

India: Sports18, Sports18 3

Ireland: discovery+ App, discovery+, TNT Sports 1

Italy: Sky Sport Arena

Malaysia: sooka, beIN Sports Malaysia

Mexico: Star+

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Document

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 3 Portugal

Spain: DAZN Spain, Eurosport 2 Spain, Eurosport Player Spain

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports HD 4, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

United Kingdom: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1

USA: Fubo (free trial), beIN SPORTS in Spanish, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT