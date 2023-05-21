Nigeria U-20 vs Dominican Republic U-20: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup in your country

Nigeria U-20 and Dominican Republic U-20 meet in the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup. This game will take place at Estadio Malvinas Argentinas in Mendoza. The Africans are dangerous, fast and want to win. Here is all the detailed information about this U-20 World Cup game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.

[Watch Nigeria U-20 vs Dominican Republic U-20 online free in the US on Fubo]

Nigeria is one of the three favorites in Group D, they share the group with Brazil, Italy and the Dominican Republic. Most of the Nigerian players have less than 10 games with the U-20 squad.

Dominican Republic are underdogs, they are debuting in a U-20 World Cup, but before this tournament they were runners-up during the CONCACAF U-20 Championship in 2022.

Nigeria U-20 vs Dominican Republic U-20: Kick-Off Time

Nigeria U-20 and Dominican Republic U-20 play for the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup on Sunday, May 20 at Estadio Malvinas Argentinas in Mendoza.

Argentina: 3:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM May 22

Belgium: 7:00 PM

Brazil: 3:00 PM

Canada: 1:00 PM

Croatia: 7:00 PM

Denmark: 7:00 PM

Egypt: 8:00 PM

France: 7:00 PM

Germany: 7:00 PM

Ghana: 6:00 PM

India: 11:30 PM

Indonesia: 2:00 AM May 22

Iran: 10:00 PM

Ireland: 6:00 PM

Israel: 8:00 PM

Italy: 7:00 PM

Jamaica: 1:00 AM May 22

Malaysia: 2:00 AM May 22

Mexico: 12:00 AM May 22

Morocco: 7:00 PM

Netherlands: 7:00 PM

New Zealand: 7:00 AM May 22

Nigeria: 7:00 PM

Norway: 7:00 PM

Poland: 7:00 PM

Portugal: 6:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 9:00 PM

Serbia: 7:00 PM

Singapore: 2:00 AM May 22

South Africa: 8:00 PM

Spain: 7:00 PM

Sweden: 7:00 PM

Switzerland: 7:00 PM

UAE: 10:00 PM

UK: 6:00 PM

United States: 2:00 PM (ET)

Nigeria U-20 vs Dominican Republic U-20: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Argentina

Brazil: Canais Globo, NOW NET e Claro, SporTV 3

Canada: RDS App, TSN+

Egypt: beIN Sports English 3, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: L’Equipe Web

Indonesia: Vidio

Japan: J Sports 2

Mexico: ViX

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English 3

Portugal: RTP Play

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Action

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English 3

United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Fox Soccer Plus, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW