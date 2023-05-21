Nigeria U-20 and Dominican Republic U-20 meet in the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup. This game will take place at Estadio Malvinas Argentinas in Mendoza. The Africans are dangerous, fast and want to win. Here is all the detailed information about this U-20 World Cup game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.
[Watch Nigeria U-20 vs Dominican Republic U-20 online free in the US on Fubo]
Nigeria is one of the three favorites in Group D, they share the group with Brazil, Italy and the Dominican Republic. Most of the Nigerian players have less than 10 games with the U-20 squad.
Dominican Republic are underdogs, they are debuting in a U-20 World Cup, but before this tournament they were runners-up during the CONCACAF U-20 Championship in 2022.
Nigeria U-20 vs Dominican Republic U-20: Kick-Off Time
Nigeria U-20 and Dominican Republic U-20 play for the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup on Sunday, May 20 at Estadio Malvinas Argentinas in Mendoza.
Argentina: 3:00 PM
Australia: 5:00 AM May 22
Belgium: 7:00 PM
Brazil: 3:00 PM
Canada: 1:00 PM
Croatia: 7:00 PM
Denmark: 7:00 PM
Egypt: 8:00 PM
France: 7:00 PM
Germany: 7:00 PM
Ghana: 6:00 PM
India: 11:30 PM
Indonesia: 2:00 AM May 22
Iran: 10:00 PM
Ireland: 6:00 PM
Israel: 8:00 PM
Italy: 7:00 PM
Jamaica: 1:00 AM May 22
Malaysia: 2:00 AM May 22
Mexico: 12:00 AM May 22
Morocco: 7:00 PM
Netherlands: 7:00 PM
New Zealand: 7:00 AM May 22
Nigeria: 7:00 PM
Norway: 7:00 PM
Poland: 7:00 PM
Portugal: 6:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 9:00 PM
Serbia: 7:00 PM
Singapore: 2:00 AM May 22
South Africa: 8:00 PM
Spain: 7:00 PM
Sweden: 7:00 PM
Switzerland: 7:00 PM
UAE: 10:00 PM
UK: 6:00 PM
United States: 2:00 PM (ET)
Nigeria U-20 vs Dominican Republic U-20: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Argentina
Brazil: Canais Globo, NOW NET e Claro, SporTV 3
Canada: RDS App, TSN+
Egypt: beIN Sports English 3, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: L’Equipe Web
Indonesia: Vidio
Japan: J Sports 2
Mexico: ViX
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English 3
Portugal: RTP Play
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Action
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English 3
United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Fox Soccer Plus, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW