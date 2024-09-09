Norway vs Austria: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League

Norway will take on Austria in the League B Matchday 2 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League groups stage. Fans can catch all the excitement live with streaming options available in their region, ensuring they don't miss a moment of the action.

Norway are set to face Austria in a highly anticipated League B matchup on Matchday 2 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League group stage. Fans can catch all the action live on TV or via streaming platforms available in their country, as both teams look to secure crucial points in the early stages of the competition.

Matchday 1 of Group B3 lived up to expectations, with all four teams showing equal strength, as both games ended in draws. With each country earning a point, the group remains wide open, setting the stage for a competitive race to secure the first victory. As the teams gear up for the next round, the pressure is on to break the deadlock and claim a crucial win.

Austria battled to a 1-1 draw against Slovenia, earning a hard-fought point on the road, leaving the visitors more satisfied with the result. Meanwhile, Norway’s goalless draw against Kazakhstan was less impressive, as Erling Haaland‘s squad was expected to dominate. Both teams will now look to bounce back and go for their first three points.

Norway vs Austria: Kick-Off Time in Your country

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 4:45 AM (September 10)

Austria: 8:45 PM

Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (September 10)

Canada: 2:45 PM

Croatia: 8:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

India: 12:15 AM (September 10)

Indonesia: 2:45 AM (September 10)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (September 10)

Mexico: 12:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Noruega: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

UAE: 10:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Marko Arnautovic of Austria – IMAGO / GEPA pictures

Norway vs Austria: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN2 Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Austria: ORF TVthek, ORF eins

Bangladesh: tapmad, Sony LIV

Canada: DAZN Canada

France: L’Équipe Live Foot

Germany: DAZN Germany

India: JioTV, Sony LIV

International: UEFA.tv, YouTube

Mexico: Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria

Norway: TV 2 Play, TV 2 Live

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Match Player, Sport TV7

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport PSL

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL, beIN Sports HD 3

USA: Fubo (free trial), ViX, Fox Soccer Plus

