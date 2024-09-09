Norway vs Austria: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League

Trending topics:
Norway will take on Austria in the League B Matchday 2 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League groups stage. Fans can catch all the excitement live with streaming options available in their region, ensuring they don't miss a moment of the action.

Erling Haaland of Norway
© IMAGO / BildbyranErling Haaland of Norway

By Leonardo Herrera

Norway are set to face Austria in a highly anticipated League B matchup on Matchday 2 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League group stage. Fans can catch all the action live on TV or via streaming platforms available in their country, as both teams look to secure crucial points in the early stages of the competition.

Matchday 1 of Group B3 lived up to expectations, with all four teams showing equal strength, as both games ended in draws. With each country earning a point, the group remains wide open, setting the stage for a competitive race to secure the first victory. As the teams gear up for the next round, the pressure is on to break the deadlock and claim a crucial win.

Austria battled to a 1-1 draw against Slovenia, earning a hard-fought point on the road, leaving the visitors more satisfied with the result. Meanwhile, Norway’s goalless draw against Kazakhstan was less impressive, as Erling Haaland‘s squad was expected to dominate. Both teams will now look to bounce back and go for their first three points.

Norway vs Austria: Kick-Off Time in Your country

Argentina: 3:45 PM
Australia: 4:45 AM (September 10)
Austria: 8:45 PM
Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (September 10)
Canada: 2:45 PM
Croatia: 8:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
India: 12:15 AM (September 10)
Indonesia: 2:45 AM (September 10)
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Malaysia: 2:45 AM (September 10)
Mexico: 12:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Noruega: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
South Africa: 8:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
UAE: 10:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Marko Arnautovic of Austria – IMAGO / GEPA pictures

Norway vs Austria: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN2 Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Austria: ORF TVthek, ORF eins
Bangladesh: tapmad, Sony LIV
Canada: DAZN Canada
France: L’Équipe Live Foot
Germany: DAZN Germany
India: JioTV, Sony LIV
International: UEFA.tv, YouTube
Mexico: Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria
Norway: TV 2 Play, TV 2 Live
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Match Player, Sport TV7
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport PSL
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL, beIN Sports HD 3
USA: Fubo (free trial), ViX, Fox Soccer Plus

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

