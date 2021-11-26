The 2021 Globe Soccer Awards vote is open for people from all over the world. Fans have already begun to choose their favorite nominees and the candidate that's on pace to win the Best National Team of the Year award will take everyone by surprise.

It's been an eventful soccer year, with international competitions and the long-awaited return of fans to stadiums. As the 2022 draws nearer, and with it the highly anticipated Qatar World Cup, it's time to reflect on everything that happened in 2021.

That means it's time for the awards that will distinguish those who stood out this year. While the Ballon d'Or is already drawing a lot of speculation on social media with leaked results, there's another ceremony that will take place by the end of December.

We're talking about the 2021 Globe Soccer Awards, to be held in Dubai on December 27. Something that makes these awards special is the fact that they are open to public vote. And right now, people are placing an unexpected nominee as the frontrunner to win the Best National Team of the Year award.

2021 Globe Soccer Awards: The surprising favorite to win Best National Team of the Year

Fans from all over the planet can choose their favorite nominees from eight different categories. The vote began on November 25 and there's already a national team that looks like the heavy favorite to win the award.

The likes of Argentina - who won the 2021 Copa America with Lionel Messi, Italy - who lifted the Euro 2020, France (winner of the Nations League), Brazil, England, and the USMNT (2021 Gold Cup champions) are nominees for this prize. However, it looks like neither of them will get the most votes.

Right now, Morocco is comfortably leading with 68% of the votes, which makes them strong contenders to claim the Best National Team of the Year award. However, there's still a long way to go before the final results. The vote has recently began and this is just the first round, which will end on December 8.

The five nominees who receive the most votes will advance to the second round, which will take place from Dec. 9 until Dec. 17. Additionally, in this second stage the public vote will only represent a 40% of the final results, as the vote of the official jury of Globe Soccer will weigh 60% to decide the winners.