Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023-2024 Premier League in your country

The City Ground braces itself for a vibrant Premier League encounter, as Nottingham Forest welcomes Manchester United in a match brimming with historical intrigue and current competition. The Tricky Trees, currently sitting comfortably in 16th place, seek to climb the table and showcase their newfound fight under the Portuguese manager.

Nottingham Forest only thinks about climbing spots to get as far away from the relegation zone as they can. They won a recent game against Newcastle United 3-1 on the road, that victory serving to ease tensions and end a 2-week losing streak.

Manchester United have won two of the last five games, the most recent victory was last week against Aston Villa 3-2 at home. So far they are in the 7th spot of the standings with 31 points, 5 points behind the top European spots.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United: Kick-Off Time

Nottingham Forest and Manchester United play for the 2023-2024 Premier League on Sunday, December 30 at The City Ground in Nottingham. Beyond the statistics, this match promises a clash of contrasting styles. Nottingham Forest’s direct, counter-attacking approach under Santo will face off against Manchester United’s possession-based, fluid football under ten Hag. Both managers are known for their tactical acumen, and their strategies will undoubtedly play a crucial role in the outcome of the match.

Argentina: 2:30 PM

Australia: 4:30 AM December 31

Belgium: 6:30 PM

Brazil: 2:30 PM

Canada: 12:30 PM

Croatia: 6:30 PM

Denmark: 6:30 PM

Egypt: 7:30 PM

France: 6:30 PM

Germany: 6:30 PM

Ghana: 5:30 PM

India: 11:30 PM

Indonesia: 1:30 AM December 31

Iran: 9:30 PM

Ireland: 5:30 PM

Israel: 7:30 PM

Italy: 6:30 PM

Jamaica: 12:30 AM December 31

Kenya: 5:30 PM

Malaysia: 1:30 AM December 31

Mexico: 11:30 PM

Morocco: 6:30 PM

Netherlands: 6:30 PM

New Zealand: 6:30 AM December 31

Nigeria: 6:30 PM

Norway: 6:30 PM

Poland: 6:30 PM

Portugal: 5:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 8:30 PM

Serbia: 6:30 PM

Singapore: 1:30 AM December 31

South Africa: 7:30 PM

Spain: 6:30 PM

Sweden: 6:30 PM

Switzerland: 6:30 PM

UAE: 9:30 PM

UK: 5:30 PM

United States: 12:30 PM

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports 2 Asia, Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports 3 Asia

Belgium: Play Sports, Play Sports 1, VOOsport World 1

Brazil: Star+, NOW NET e Claro, DirecTV GO, ESPN, GUIGO

Canada: Fubo Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3+ HD

Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1

France: Canal+ Foot

Germany: Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport Premier League

Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Greece: Nova Sports Premier League

India: Star Sports Select 1, JioTV, Star Sports 2 Asia, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports 3 Asia, Star Sports Select HD1

Indonesia: Vidio, SCTV

Ireland: SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Calcio

Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 3, Astro Go, sooka

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League

Norway: TV3+ Norway, Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League

Philippines: Setanta Sports

Poland: Canal+ Sport Online, Canal+ Sport, Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal, DAZN Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena 1 Premium

Singapore: 221 Hub Premier 1, StarHub TV+

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Spain: DAZN Spain, Movistar+, DAZN 1

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD

United Kingdom: Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event

United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), UNIVERSO NOW, SiriusXM FC, CNBC, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO