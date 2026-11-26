Olympiacos host AC Milan at Karaiskakis Stadium in Piraeus for the 2026-27 UEFA Europa League, with both sides looking to build on recent form. Here is how to watch the game live in the USA.

Olympiacos vs AC Milan: Match Summary Match Olympiacos vs. AC Milan Tournament 2026-27 UEFA Europa League Date Thursday, November 26, 2026 Time 12:45 PM ET / 9:45 AM PT TV Channels TUDN, UniMás Live Stream Paramount+, ViX, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App

How to watch Olympiacos vs AC Milan in the USA

The match airs on TUDN and UniMás for viewers in the USA.

Fans can also stream the game on Paramount+, ViX, TUDN.com, Univision NOW and the TUDN App.

Can I watch Olympiacos vs AC Milan for free?

The game also airs on UniMás, which is free over the air with an antenna.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Olympiacos sit sixth in the league phase table. They come into this match off a 6-2 win over Iraklis 1908, following back-to-back draws against PAOK and Rennes.

AC Milan arrive in 29th place. The Italian club beat Frosinone 5-1 in their last outing, after a 2-1 win over Genoa and a 0-2 loss to Ferencváros before that.

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In their last 3 meetings, Olympiacos has won 2 and AC Milan has won 1, with no draws. Their most recent meeting was on December 13, 2018: Olympiacos 3-1 AC Milan.

Olympiacos vs AC Milan: Predicted Lineups

Olympiacos (4-2-3-1): Stefan Ortega; Manolis Saliakas, Panagiotis Retsos, David Carmo, Onyemaechi Bruno; Remo Freuler, Gustavo Sa, Paschalis Toufakis; Gelson Martins, Armando Gonzalez, Konstantinos Fortounis.

AC Milan (4-4-1-1): Mike Maignan; Mario Gila, Koni De Winter, Sankhoun Diawara, Pervis Estupinan; Omari Hutchinson, Ardon Jashari, Adrien Rabiot, Yunus Musah, Alphadjo Cisse; Goncalo Ramos.

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What time is the Olympiacos vs AC Milan match?

The Olympiacos vs AC Milan match kicks off on Thursday, November 26, at 12:45 PM ET in the United States. For viewers across different US regions, here are the start times: