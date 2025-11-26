Olympiacos vs Real Madrid: Lineups for Matchday 5 of 2025-26 UEFA Champions League

Olympiacos face a critical juncture as they look to secure a spot in the Round of 16 in the UEFA Champions League. Hosting Real Madrid presents a prime opportunity to claim their first victory in the tournament, having already suffered two losses and recorded two draws. The intensity of the matchup underscores the urgency for Olympiacos to capitalize on home advantage.

Real Madrid approach this encounter with a sense of determination. Stumbling slightly in La Liga with some disappointing results, Los Merengues are eager to rebound and secure a win that keeps them in contention near the top of the Champions League standings, currently led by Bayern Munich.

With Kylian Mbappe expected to take the field against Olympiacos, Real Madrid aim to demonstrate that their domestic league performance is no reflection of their prowess in the Champions League, having secured three victories out of four games, succumbing to just one defeat.

The Greek side is poised to deliver an upset against the formidable Spaniards, relying on the fervent support of their home crowd to generate an electrifying atmosphere. Olympiacos aspire for a win that would significantly bolster their standing in the group.

Predicted lineup for Olympiacos vs Real Madrid

Anticipated to feature Rodinei, Olympiacos look to challenge Real Madrid on their turf. With the inclusion of El Kaabi, who boasts an impressive 10 goals in 15 appearances this season, they hold hope of finding the back of the net tonight.

Here is the predicted lineup for Olympiacos:

Goalkeeper: Tzolakis

Defenders: Rodinei, Retsos, Pirola, Ortega

Midfielders: Hezze, García, Martins, Chiquinho, Podence

Forwards: El Kaabi

Predicted lineup for Real Madrid

Real Madrid contend with significant absences in their defensive line, most notably Eder Militao, who sustained an injury against Elche in La Liga last weekend. Additionally, goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois did not travel with the squad for the Olympiacos clash.

Here is the predicted lineup for Real Madrid:

Goalkeeper: Lunin

Defenders: Alexander-Arnold, Tchouameni, Asencio, Carreras

Midfielders: Güler, Valverde, Camavinga, Bellingham

Forwards: Vinicius Jr, Mbappe.

