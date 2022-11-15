Oman will face Germany in a warm-up friendly for the 2022 Qatar World Cup. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Oman and Germany will face against each other in a warm-up friendly for the 2022 Qatar World Cup. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

In just a few days the opening game of Qatar 2022 will be played and, taking into account that the activity in the main leagues in the world ended last weekend, the teams need to take advantage of this week to play at least one preparation game that allow us to get to the World Cup in the best possible way.

Germany will integrate group E along with Spain, Japan and Costa Rica. Without a doubt, they are favorites to advance to the next phase, although it will not be easy for them. That is why with this game they will seek to arrive with the greatest possible rhythm. Oman made some very good qualifiers, being very close to the third place that would have allowed them to fight for the playoff. They want to continue growing and nothing better for that than facing a big team.

Oman vs Germany: Kick-Off Time

Oman will play against Germany in a warm-up friendly for the 2022 Qatar World Cup this Wednesday, November 16 at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Muscat, Oman.

Argentina: 2:00 PM

Costa Rica: 11:00 AM

Ecuador: 12:00 PM

Germany: 6:00 PM

Jamaica: 12:00 PM

Mexico: 11:00 AM

Switzerland: 6:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 1:00 PM

Oman vs Germany: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+, ESPN3 Argentina

Costa Rica: Star+, ESPN2

Ecuador: ESPN2, Star+

Germany: RTL+, RTL

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Mexico: Star+, ESPN2 Mexico

Oman: Oman TV Sport

Switzerland: RTL+, RTL

Trinidad and Tobago: ESPNPlay Caribbean

