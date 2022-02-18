Atletico Madrid will visit Osasuna this Saturday, February 19 for the Matchday 25 of this 2021/2022 La Liga season. Find out here the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch this game live in the United States.

Osasuna and Atletico Madrid will face each other this Saturday, February 19 at 10:15 AM (ET) at the El Sadar Stadium in a game valid for Matchday 25. Here you will find all the information about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this 2021-2022 La Liga game live in the US.

Atletico Madrid's performance this season in La Liga has been disappointing. In their last game they lost in a very painful way in the game that they had to recover for Matchday 21 against the last of the standings, Levante. They currently have the same number of points as Barcelona (with whom they compete for the last place to qualify for the next UEFA Champions League), but the "Culés" with one less game.

In the case of Osasuna, they are 6 points behind Real Sociedad, the last team that would be entering the Europa League, so a quite realistic goal for the "Rojillos" would be to qualify for this international competition. And for that, of course, they must get as many points as possible from here to the end.

Osasuna vs Atletico Madrid: Match Information

Date: Saturday, February 19, 2022

Time: 10:15 AM (ET)

Location: El Sadar Stadium, Pamplona, Navarre, Spain

Osasuna vs Atletico Madrid: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:15 AM

CT: 9:15 AM

MT: 8:15 AM

PT: 7:15 AM

Osasuna vs Atletico Madrid: Storylines and Head-to-Head

As could be expected taking into account what both teams have been throughout history, Atletico Madrid are the broad dominators of the statistics. In a total of 86 games, the "Colchoneros" have obtained 45 victories compared to 27 for Osasuna. In addition, there were 14 ties. The last game between both for La Liga was on November 20, 2021, with a 1-0 victory for Atletico Madrid.

How to Watch or Stream Live Free Osasuna vs Atletico Madrid in the US

This game between Osasuna and Atletico Madrid to be played this Saturday, February 19 at 10:15 AM (ET) for the Matchday 25 of the 2021/2022 La Liga season, will be broadcast to the United States on ESPN +.

Osasuna vs Atletico Madrid: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to DraftKings: unsurprisingly Atletico Madrid are the favorites with +110 odds, while Osasuna have +275. A tie would finish in a +235 payout.

DraftKings Osasuna +275 Tie +235 Atletico Madrid +110

*Odds via DraftKings