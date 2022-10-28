The former Arsenal defender was with his wife and baby boy when a mentally disturbed man stabbed him and other customers in a supermarket near Milan.

Pablo Mari is a lucky man; he was the victim of a savage and brutal attack in a supermarket in Italy. Mari was shopping with his wife and baby son when a mentally disturbed man entered and attacked shoppers with a knife.

Mari was one of several victims as he was stabbed in the back, one person died from their wounds and five others were injured. The man apparently grabbed a knife from the racks and used it to attack shoppers.

Mari was airlifted to a local hospital and is now out of danger. The defender spoke after the attack, Mari is currently on loan to Italian side Monza from Premier League side Arsenal.

Pablo Mari speaks to Monza CEO after stabbing

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Mari told Monza CEO Adriano Galliani: "I was with the trolley with my child inside and I felt an excruciating pain in my back. Then that man stabbed another in the throat. Today I had luck because I saw a person die in front of me."

Galliani elaborated by telling the press, “Pablo is an amazing guy. He had the strength to joke and tell me that he will be back in training on Monday. I brought him greetings from [club president Silvio] Berlusconi and everyone else."