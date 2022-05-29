Pachuca play Atlas today for the Second leg game of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura Finals in Mexico. Get all details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Pachuca are ready to play against Atlas in the Second leg game of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura Finals. This game will be held at Estadio Hidalgo today, May 29, 2022 at 9:10 PM (ET). The visitors are close to the title but the home team still have one last chance. Here is all the related information about this Liga MX game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

Pachuca lost the first leg of the finals in what was a hard blow playing on the road, the team couldn't stop Atlas and now they have a big disadvantage playing at home, but Pachuca were one of the top teams during the regular season.

Atlas are in a good position to win this game without scoring goals, the team just needs to defend and wait for the 90 minutes to end. But the team knows that the home team has a lethal offensive attack.

Pachuca vs Atlas: Match Information

Date: Sunday, May 29, 2022.

Time: 9:10 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Hidalgo, Pachuca de Soto, Mexico.

Pachuca vs Atlas: Times by State in the US

ET: 9:10 PM

CT: 8:10 PM

MT: 7:10 PM

PT: 6:10 PM

Pachuca vs Atlas: Storylines

Pachuca need to win this game at all costs otherwise the visitors could win without scoring a goal. They haven't won a Clausura Tournament since 2016, on that occasion the final was played between Pachuca and Monterrey, and Pachuca won 2-1 overall. But going back to 2022, things went wrong for Pachuca in the first leg game with Atlas, the team allowing a goal in each half with a poor defensive strategy.

Atlas have a big advantage in their hands made up of two things, one is a good record on the road and the other is the two goals that were scored in the first leg game by Luis Ricardo Reyes and Julian Quiñones. That is the perfect formula for the 2021 Apertura Tournament winners to conquer the second phase of Liga MX.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Pachuca vs Atlas in the U.S.

Pachuca vs Atlas: Predictions And Odds

Pachuca are big favorites to win this game at home with 1.61 odds that will pay $161 bucks for a $100 bet on Caesars, they have a strong goal average at 1.76 goals per game. Atlas are underdogs at 5.00 odds. The draw is offered at 3.60 odds and the totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this Liga MX game is: Pachuca 1.61.

Caesars Pachuca 1.61 Draw / Totals 3.60 / 2.5 Atlas 5.00

* Odds via Caesars.