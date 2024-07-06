Dak Prescott wants a new big contract with Dallas Cowboys and just got massive support from a former star quarterback.

Dak Prescott will enter the final year of his contract with the Dallas Cowboys and could become the most coveted quarterback in the NFL before the 2025 season if Jerry Jones doesn’t make a move.

So far, there are no signs of a contract extension even after Dak was a strong candidate to win the Most Valuable Player of the Year award. In fact, during the last 50 games, he has similar numbers compared to Patrick Mahomes.

That’s why, in the middle of a huge controversy about Dak’s value for the Dallas Cowboys, a former MVP sent a strong message of support taking into account the performances of other quarterbacks in the league.

Is Dak Prescott a Top 5 quarterback in the NFL?

The question was answered by Cam Newton and he had no doubts about Dak Prescott’s place in the top tier of the NFL. As a consequence, the symbol of the Carolina Panthers thinks Jerry Jones has to write a huge paycheck.

“If you got to say stat line is Patrick Mahomes. Something is clicking in big games. But I’m looking at the Top 10 (paid quarterbacks) and it goes as follows. There’s only one guy that has a Super Bowl and there are a lot of guys that don’t have a lot of playoff success.”

Then, Newton started to check the list to compare each name with Prescott. “I will prefer Dak Prescott over Kirk Cousins. I’ll prefer Dak over Kyler Murray. I’ll prefer Dak over Jalen Hurts. Justin Herbert? Dak. Trevor Lawrence? I’m taking Dak. It’s not what I think to be (Dak’s new contract). It’s what the market dictates. Dak is better than half of the guys in this list.”