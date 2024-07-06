After a big disappointment at the Qatar 2022 World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo was looking for redemption with Portugal in the UEFA Euro 2024. It seemed like the perfect time following a single-season record of 35 goals in Saudi Arabia.

CR7 was hungry of success as he couldn’t hoist any trophy in months playing for Al Nassr. His club failed in the Saudi Pro League, the King’s Cup and the AFC Champions League. Al Hilal dominated them even without Neymar.

However, the quest in Germany ended in total failure for Cristiano Ronaldo as France and Kylian Mbappe eliminated the Portuguese squad in the quarterfinals of the European tournament. Of course, that brought many questions about Ronaldo’s future.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo retire after UEFA Euro 2024?

This Saturday, after taking some time to reflect on what happened, Cristiano Ronaldo finally spoke about his future and the possibility of retirement with Portugal’s national team.

“We wanted more. We deserved more. For us. For each one of you. For Portugal. We are grateful for everything you have given us and for everything we have achieved so far. On and off the field, I am sure this legacy will be honored and will continue to be built. Together.”

The most important conclusion of this message is that Cristiano Ronaldo didn’t confirm retirement with Portugal. Although it’s a fact this was his last UEFA Euro, the 2026 World Cup isn’t out of the question yet. Only time will tell.