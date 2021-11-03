Pachuca face Pumas UNAM today at the Estadio Hidalgo in a match for Round 16 of the 2021 Liga MX Apertura tournament. Check out how to watch the game, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Pachuca and Pumas UNAM face each other at the Estadio Hidalgo in Pachuca, in the 16th round of the 2021 Liga MX Apertura tournament today, October 30, 2021, at 8:06 PM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Torneo Apertura Round 16 soccer match, such as the preview, information, storylines, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream the game in the US.

This will be their 46th overall meeting. Interestingly, Pachuca are the minimal favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 14 occasions so far; Pumas UNAM have grabbed a triumph 12 times to this day, and a great number of even 19 matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on April 4, 2021, when Pumas salvaged a late 2-2 thriller tie at home at the Estadio Olimpico Universitario in Mexico City in the 2021 Liga MX Clausura. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2021 Liga MX Apertura.

Pachuca vs Pumas UNAM: Match Information

Date: Saturday, October 30, 2021

Time: 8:06 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Hidalgo, Pachuca

Pachuca vs Pumas UNAM: Times by State in the US

ET: 8:06 PM

CT: 7:06 PM

MT: 6:06 PM

PT: 5:06 PM

Pachuca vs Pumas UNAM: Storylines

In the last five Liga MX Apertura fixtures, Pachuca have managed three successive triumphs. In addition, they have a draw and a defeat (DLWWW). Meanwhile, Pumas UNAM have been in a similar form. They have emerged victorious only once in the last five Liga MX matches, only to lose once and draw three times (DWDLD).

The Gophers currently sit in 15th place on the Liga MX table with 16 points in 14 Apertura matches so far. On the other hand, the Cougars are placed right above them, in 14th place in Liga MX with 17 points won in 14 games in the Torneo Apertura.

These opponents have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to September 15, 2001, and it ended in a comfortable 2-0 victory for Pachuca in the 2001 Liga MX Apertura. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see if either one of the clubs will grab the three points in Round 16.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Pachuca vs Pumas UNAM in the U.S.

The 2021 Liga MX Apertura Round 16 game between Pachuca and Pumas UNAM, to be played today, at Estadio Hidalgo in Pachuca, will be broadcast on Univision NOW, TUDN App, TUDN USA, Univision, TUDN.com in the United States.

Pachuca vs Pumas UNAM: Predictions And Odds

The odds are heavily in favor of Pachuca. FanDuel see them as the firm favorites to claim another win this season and they have given them -130 odds. The away side Pumas UNAM, have +360 odds to cause an upset this weekend, while a tie would result in a +250 payout.

FanDuel Pachuca -130 Tie +250 Pumas UNAM +360

* Odds via FanDuel