Portugal have appointed Roberto Martinez as their new head coach after a disappointing 2022 World Cup. Check out here what he had to say in regard to Cristiano Ronaldo's future with the national team.

Portugal arrived at Qatar 2022 with high aspirations, aiming to take their flag further than ever at a World Cup. Instead, it was a disappointing campaign as the team was knocked out by Morocco in the quarterfinals.

Consequently, the Portuguese soccer federation made a big change by hiring Roberto Martinez as their new head coach after parting ways with Fernando Santos. However, another big question has yet to be answered.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo continue to be part of the team? At 37, and after moving to Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr, many believe his international career is over. Martinez, unsurprisingly, addressed this topic in his first press conference as the Portugal coach.

Roberto Martinez suggests Portugal's doors are open for Cristiano Ronaldo

“Decisions have to be made on the pitch," Martinez said, via Goal. "I'm not a coach who makes hasty decisions. I want to meet everyone, and starting today I want to talk and get to know all the players.

"Cristiano is part of that list, he spent 19 years with the national team and deserves respect, let's talk. From there, it's up to me to make the best list for the European Championship. Tomorrow we'll start working, getting to know all the players, and Cristiano is one of them."

Having represented the national team on 196 occasions, scoring an impressive 118 goals, Ronaldo is without any doubt the best player to ever don the national team uniform. However, it looks like only time will tell whether his future with Portugal is sealed.