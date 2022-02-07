Palmeiras will face Al Ahly for the semifinals of the Club World Cup this Tuesday, February 8, at the Al Nahyan Stadium. Here you can find out the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US and Canada.

Here you will find everything you need to know about this CWC game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free. You can watch it in the US and Canada on FuboTV (free trial).

Al Ahly come from giving the biggest surprise in this Club World Cup. Despite the fact that their rivals in the second phase, Monterrey, were the favorites to become semi-finalists, the Egyptians with a goal from Mohammed Hany in the 53rd minute obtained a surprising 1-0 that will allow them to play in the semi-finals.

In the case of Palmeiras, they are favorites to win this game, although not exactly the Club World Cup (Chelsea are the clear favorites). Likewise, they should not be overconfident. Although the Brazilians are superior to the Egyptians, there can always be surprises, as for example happened in the 2010 Club World Cup where the Mazembe of DR Congo eliminated Inter de Porto Alegre, or even the one received by themselves in 2020 when Tigres UANL left them out of the Cup.

Palmeiras vs Al Ahly: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, February 8, 2022

Time: 11:30 AM (ET)

Location: Al-Nahyan Stadium, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Live Stream in the US and Canada: FuboTV (Free Trial)

Palmeiras vs Al Ahly: Time by State in the US

ET: 11:30 AM

CT: 10:30 AM

MT: 9:30 AM

PT: 8:30 AM

Palmeiras vs Al Ahly: Storylines

The semifinal game will be the second between both in history. The previous one was also for the Club World Cup, when they played for third and fourth place in the 2020 edition of this same competition. On that occasion it was a victory for the Brazilians, who beat the Egyptians 3-2.

How to watch or live stream Palmeiras vs Al Ahly in the US and Canada

This semifinals game of the Club World Cup between Palmeiras and Al Ahly will be broadcast in the United States and Canada on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: Fox Sports 2, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, FOX Deportes.

Palmeiras vs Al Ahly: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to Caliente: unsurprisingly Palmeiras are the favorite with -209 odds, while Al Ahly have +650. A draw would finish in a +320 payout.

Caliente Palmeiras -209 Tie +320 Al Ahly +650

