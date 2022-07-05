Palmeiras host Cerro Porteño for the second leg of the 2022 Copa Libertadores Round of 16. Check out how to watch or live stream this game free in the US, the match preview, information, predictions and odds.

Palmeiras vs Cerro Porteño: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free 2022 Copa Libertadores in the US

Palmeiras will seek to reach the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores when they host Cerro Porteño this Wednesday, July 6. Here, you will find everything you need to know about this game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game online in the US. If you live in the United States, you can watch it on Fanatiz (Free trial).

The Brazilians have an unbeatable chance to advance to the round: they play at home after having won the game in the first leg 3-0. Of course, being overconfident is always a mistake and Palmeiras will have to be careful in order to settle the series and make it simply a calm game for them.

Cerro Porteño must go in search of a miracle to reverse this series. Playing against the last champions you can't give anything away, and they couldn't even get a draw playing in Paraguay. A more reasonable goal for them would be to give Palmeiras a tough game and be eliminated with dignity.

Palmeiras vs Cerro Porteño: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, July 6, 2022

Time: 6:15 PM (ET)

Location: Allianz Parque, São Paulo, Brazil

Live stream: Fanatiz

Palmeiras vs Cerro Porteño: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:15 PM

CT: 5:15 PM

MT: 4:15 PM

PT: 3:15 PM

Palmeiras vs Cerro Porteño: Storylines

Contrary to what one might think, the statistics between the two rivals are quite balanced (although, of course, Palmeiras' present is much better). The Brazilians are the dominators with 5 wins, while Cerro Porteño won 2 and tied 4 for a total of 11 matches.

The last confrontation between the two was on Thursday, June 30 for the first leg of the current edition of the Copa Libertadores played at the General Pablo Rojas Stadium. Then it was a 3-0 victory for Palmeiras with goals from Rony (2) and Murilo Cerqueira.

How to Watch or Stream Live Palmeiras vs Cerro Porteño in the U.S.

The 2022 Copa Libertadores round of 16 game between Palmeiras and Cerro Porteño, to be played on Wednesday, July 6 at the Allianz Parque, São Paulo, Brazil; will be broadcast on Fanatiz (free trial). Other options: beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

How to watch Palmeiras vs Cerro Porteño anywhere

If the broadcast is not available in your country, you can watch this event using a VPN, and Atlas VPN is your best option. Enjoy this and many other benefits of having this tool on your computer.

Palmeiras vs Cerro Porteño: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to Caliente: Palmeiras are the favorite with -350 odds, while Cerro Porteño have +1000. A tie would finish in a +450 payout.

Caliente Palmeiras -350 Tie +450 Cerro Poteño +1000

*Odds via Caliente