Panama take on Canada at Estadio Rommel Fernández Gutiérrez in Ciudad de Panamá for the 2022 CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers Third Round. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Panama vs Canada: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2022 CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers Third Round

Panama and Canada meet in the 2022 CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers Third Round. This game will take place at Estadio Rommel Fernández Gutiérrez in Ciudad de Panamá. The visitors just want to play their last qualifiers game. Here is all the detailed information about this World Cup Qualifiers game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial

The home team, Panama, were eliminated during the recent loss against United States 1-5 on the road. Panama wasted a game against Honduras in what could have been a relatively easy win at home that ended in a 1-1 draw.

Canada are officially qualified to play in Qatar 2022 after a solid victory at home against Jamaica 4-0. Before that game they lost against Costa Rica 0-1 on the road, but the team was sure to win at home to qualify.

Panama vs Canada: Date

Panama and Canada play for the 2022 CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers Third Round on Wednesday, March 30 at Estadio Rommel Fernández Gutiérrez in Ciudad de Panamá. The home team know they can't do anything to qualify anymore, but at least the team showed a lot of improvement during the qualifiers compared to previous years.

Panama vs Canada: Time by state in the US

ET: 9:05 PM

CT: 8:05 PM

MT: 7:05 PM

PT: 6:05 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Panama vs Canada at the 2022 CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers Third Round

This game for the 2022 CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers Third Round, Panama and Canada at the Estadio Rommel Fernández Gutiérrez in Ciudad de Panamá on Wednesday, March 30, will be broadcast in the US by Paramount+ and other options to watch this game in the US are Telemundo Deportes En Vivo

