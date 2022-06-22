Panama and El Salvador will meet at the Estadio Nacional in Tegucigalpa on Matchday 3 of the 2022CONCACAF U-20 Championship Group Stage. Here you can find all you need to know, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this Group G soccer match in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV.
This will only be their ninth overall meeting. Surprisingly, no team is a favorite in head-to-head clashes since the Under 20 national teams of both Panama and El Salvador have won twice so far. The remaining four matches have ended in a draw.
Their only duel took place on November 13, 2018, and it ended in a 1-0 victory for Los Canaleros. It promises to be a more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, this time in the new edition of the U-20 Championship for Concacaf.
Panama vs El Salvador: Date
The 2022 CONCACAF U-20 Championship Group G Matchday 3 game between Panama and El Salvador will be played on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at the Estadio Nacional in Tegucigalpa.
Panama vs El Salvador: Time by State in the US
ET: 8:30 PM
CT: 7:30 PM
MT: 6:30 PM
PT: 5:30 PM
TV Channel in the US to watch Panama vs El Salvador in CONCACAF U-20 Championship 2022
The game to be played between Panama and El Salvador will be broadcast on fuboTV in the United States. Other options are TUDN USA, TUDN App, TUDN.com.