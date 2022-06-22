Panama and El Salvador will face each other at Estadio Nacional on Matchday 3 of the 2022 CONCACAF U-20 Championship Group Stage. Find out here when, where and at what time the game will be played, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Panama and El Salvador will meet at the Estadio Nacional in Tegucigalpa on Matchday 3 of the 2022CONCACAF U-20 Championship Group Stage. Here you can find all you need to know, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this Group G soccer match in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV.

This will only be their ninth overall meeting. Surprisingly, no team is a favorite in head-to-head clashes since the Under 20 national teams of both Panama and El Salvador have won twice so far. The remaining four matches have ended in a draw.

Their only duel took place on November 13, 2018, and it ended in a 1-0 victory for Los Canaleros. It promises to be a more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, this time in the new edition of the U-20 Championship for Concacaf.

Panama vs El Salvador: Date

The 2022 CONCACAF U-20 Championship Group G Matchday 3 game between Panama and El Salvador will be played on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at the Estadio Nacional in Tegucigalpa.

Panama vs El Salvador: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Panama vs El Salvador in CONCACAF U-20 Championship 2022

The game to be played between Panama and El Salvador will be broadcast on fuboTV in the United States. Other options are TUDN USA, TUDN App, TUDN.com.