Panama and El Salvador will meet in Panama City for Matchday 8 of Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers 2022 final round. Here, check out the time, date and TV channel to watch this match in the US.

Panama and El Salvador will face each other for Matchday 8 of the Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers 2022 final stage. The hosts will try to get a second win in a row, while the visitors need to end a negative run of five winless matches.

The home side is coming from defeating Honduras 3-2 as visitors on Thursday. The win left Panama in the fourth place of the standings with 11 points, just two behind Canada, who defeated them back in October.

Meanwhile, El Salvador are seventh in the table with only six points so far. They are in a three-match winless streak. On Thursday, they drew 1-1 with Jamaica, and before that they had lost to Mexico and Costa Rica.

Panama vs El Salvador: Date

The national teams of Panama and El Salvador will face each other on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 for Matchday 8 of the Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers 2022. The match will be played at Estadio Rommel Fernández Gutiérrez in Panama City.

Panama vs El Salvador: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:05 PM

CT: 7:05 PM

MT: 6:05 PM

PT: 5:05 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream Panama vs El Salvador

The match between Panama and El Salvador for Matchday 8 of the Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers 2022 to be played on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 will be broadcasted in the United States on Paramount+, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo.