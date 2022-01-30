Panama play against Jamaica for a Third Round game of the Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers 2022. Full details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

Panama and Jamaica meet in the Third Round of the Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers 2022. This game will take place at Estadio Rommel Fernández Gutiérrez in Ciudad de Panama on January 30, 2021 at 6:05 PM (ET). The home team needs to win to continue dreaming. Here is all the detailed information about this World Cup Qualifiers game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

Panama are struggling to stay in the top 4 standings and but the team recently lost a valuable game against Costa Rica in a painful defeat that still keeps Panama in hopes of playing in Qatar 2022.

Jamaica have a negative record in the standings at 1-4-4 but they still have enough time to climb spots in the table. Jamaica have only 7 points but with a couple of victories the team could enter the top 4 of the qualifiers.

Panama vs Jamaica: Match Information

Date: Sunday, January 30, 2021.

Time: 6:05 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Rommel Fernández Gutiérrez, Ciudad de Panama, Panama.

Panama vs Jamaica: Times by State in the US

ET: 6:05 PM

CT: 5:05 PM

MT: 4:05 PM

PT: 3:05 PM

Panama vs Jamaica: Storylines

Panama lost a game that was relatively easy for them after winning two in a row in the qualifiers against Honduras and El Salvador. But the situation in Panama is not bad, the team is still in the Top 4 of the standings with 14 points which gives them access to the inter-confederation play-offs. The first time Panama played Costa Rica was on September 2, 2021, that game ended in a 0-0 draw in Panama City.

Jamaica scored the first goal in the game against Mexico on January 27, 2022, but the team could not hold the lead for more than 30 minutes as the Mexicans scored two game-winning goals in the 81th and 83th minute. The Reggae Boys scored the first goal of the game in the 50th minute. Before that loss they drew 1-1 against United States at home.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Panama vs Jamaica in the U.S.

This game of the Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers 2022 will be available in multiple channels, to watch the game you can use your TV or download an app on your smartphone, it will be broadcast in the United States by Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW, Paramount+

Panama vs Jamaica: Predictions And Odds

Panama are favorites to win at home by -0.5 goals and -117 moneyline at FanDuel, they have a better record than the visitors and they know how to win at home. Jamaica are underdogs with +0.5 ATS and +389 moneyline. The draw is offered at +246 and the totals at 2 goals. The best pick for this Qualifiers game is: Panama -0.5.



FanDuel Panama -0.5 / -117 Draw / Totals +246 / 2 Jamaica +0.5 / +389

