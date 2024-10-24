Panathinaikos vs Chelsea: Where to watch and live stream 2024/2025 Conference League

Chelsea will visit Panathinaikos in the league stage Matchday 2 of the 2024/2025 Conference League. Find out here the match schedules, kickoff times, and streaming options available in your country.

Panathinaikos will take on Chelsea in the League stage Matchday 2 of the 2024/25 UEFA Conference League. Fans won’t want to miss this crucial clash. Whether you’re watching from home or on the go, here you can find out all the essential broadcast details for your country.

[Watch Panathinaikos vs Chelsea live in the USA on Paramount+]

Chelsea‘s Conference League campaign got off to a tougher start than anticipated, but they managed to secure a 4-2 victory over Gent. Now, the Blues aim to stay on top of their group as they prepare for a challenging away match against Panathinaikos.

The Greek side is known for their strength at home and will be eager to rebound after a 1-1 draw with Borac in their opener. Chelsea, meanwhile, will need to maintain their form to overcome one of the competition’s toughest rivals and keep their momentum going.

Panathinaikos vs Chelsea: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 1:45 PM

Australia: 2:45 AM (October 25)

Bangladesh: 10:45 PM

Canada: 12:45 PM

France: 6:45 PM

Germany: 6:45 PM

India: 10:15 PM

Indonesia: 12:45 AM (October 25)

Ireland: 5:45 PM

Italy: 6:45 PM

Malaysia: 12:45 AM (October 25)

Mexico: 10:45 AM

Netherlands: 6:45 PM

Nigeria: 5:45 PM

Portugal: 5:45 PM

South Africa: 6:45 PM

Spain: 6:45 PM

UAE: 8:45 PM

UK: 5:45 PM

United States: 12:45 PM (ET)

Tete of Panathinaikos – IMAGO / One Inch Productions

Panathinaikos vs Chelsea: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 5, SONY TEN 5 HD

Canada: DAZN Canada

France: myCANAL, Canal+ Live 9

Germany: Sky Go, WOW, RTL+, Sky Sport Top, Event Sky Sport Mix

India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 5, SONY TEN 5 HD

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, Vidio, beIN Sports 3 Indonesia

Ireland: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1, Talksport 2 Radio UK

Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport 254

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Fox Sports App, Disney+ Mexico, Amazon Prime Video, Fox Sports 2 Mexico

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 2 Portugal

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 9

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English

UK: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1, Talksport 2 Radio UK

USA: Paramount+, ViX