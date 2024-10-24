Panathinaikos vs Chelsea: Where to watch and live stream 2024/2025 Conference League

Panathinaikos will take on Chelsea in the League stage Matchday 2 of the 2024/25 UEFA Conference League. Fans won’t want to miss this crucial clash. Whether you’re watching from home or on the go, here you can find out all the essential broadcast details for your country.
Chelsea‘s Conference League campaign got off to a tougher start than anticipated, but they managed to secure a 4-2 victory over Gent. Now, the Blues aim to stay on top of their group as they prepare for a challenging away match against Panathinaikos.
The Greek side is known for their strength at home and will be eager to rebound after a 1-1 draw with Borac in their opener. Chelsea, meanwhile, will need to maintain their form to overcome one of the competition’s toughest rivals and keep their momentum going.
Panathinaikos vs Chelsea: Kick-Off Time in your country
Argentina: 1:45 PM
Australia: 2:45 AM (October 25)
Bangladesh: 10:45 PM
Canada: 12:45 PM
France: 6:45 PM
Germany: 6:45 PM
India: 10:15 PM
Indonesia: 12:45 AM (October 25)
Ireland: 5:45 PM
Italy: 6:45 PM
Malaysia: 12:45 AM (October 25)
Mexico: 10:45 AM
Netherlands: 6:45 PM
Nigeria: 5:45 PM
Portugal: 5:45 PM
South Africa: 6:45 PM
Spain: 6:45 PM
UAE: 8:45 PM
UK: 5:45 PM
United States: 12:45 PM (ET)
Tete of Panathinaikos – IMAGO / One Inch Productions
Panathinaikos vs Chelsea: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: Disney+ Argentina
Australia: Stan Sport
Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 5, SONY TEN 5 HD
Canada: DAZN Canada
France: myCANAL, Canal+ Live 9
Germany: Sky Go, WOW, RTL+, Sky Sport Top, Event Sky Sport Mix
India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 5, SONY TEN 5 HD
Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, Vidio, beIN Sports 3 Indonesia
Ireland: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1, Talksport 2 Radio UK
Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport 254
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: Fox Sports App, Disney+ Mexico, Amazon Prime Video, Fox Sports 2 Mexico
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 2 Portugal
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 9
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English
UK: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1, Talksport 2 Radio UK
USA: Paramount+, ViX