Paul Pogba could face up to a four-year ban from playing soccer after he failed his second doping test, or the “B” test that confirmed the original test taken on August 20th after Juventus’ match against Udinese.

It is important to note that Pogba did not take any illegal street drugs, but his positive test result was due to a supplement he ingested that had traces of testosterone, a banned substance.

Juventus are now waiting to see what confirmation the Italian FA will give regarding punishment to determine if they will terminate Pogba’s contract, one of the most expensive on the squad. Pogba has a contract at the Italian Old Lady until June of 2026.

Statement regarding Paul Pogba second doping test

Pogba will now have to face a tribunal before sentencing is carried out, while he could face four-year ban, usually doping test failures have a season, or 15-month ban attached to them.

One of the biggest doping cases in Italian soccer history is the positive cocaine result by Diego Maradona in 1991, Maradona would be issued a 15 month ban and would return in 1992 with Sevilla.

A statement from anti-doping chiefs read: “The National Anti-Doping Tribunal announces that, in acceptance of the request proposed by the National Anti-Doping Prosecutor’s Office, it has taken steps to suspend the athlete Paul Pogba on a precautionary basis for violation of articles 2.1 and 2.2.



“Substance Detected: Testosterone metabolites of non-endogenous origin.”