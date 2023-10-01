The relationship between Victor Osimhen and Napoli is currently strained. Following his recent issues with the club, the striker has chosen to convey a powerful message to both the team and their fans.

Victor Osimhen is widely regarded as one of the top strikers in the world today. The Nigerian has enjoyed significant success with Napoli, but off-the-field problems have recently stressed the relationship between both parties.

On social media, particularly on TikTok, Napoli’s official account posted two videos that mocked Osimhen. The striker strongly disapproved of these posts and even threatened to take legal action against his own team.

Victor Osimhen releases heartfelt statement towards Napoli and their fans

Controversy has arisen around Napoli recently. The team’s star striker, Victor Osimhen, expressed his dissatisfaction with the club’s social media after they published two videos that mocked him. While it may not have been the intention to harm him, the Nigerian forward felt hurt by the content.

“On social media, and TikTok particularly, expressive language is used in a light-hearted and playful manner,” the club said through an official statement. “In this case involving Victor there was no intention of mockery or derision.”

Despite Osimhen’s initial threat of legal action against the team, it appears that their relationship is resilient enough to overcome these issues. The striker has now released a statement, demonstrating his commitment to Napoli despite the recent situation.

“The accusations against People of Naples are untrue,” Osimhen said. “I have a lot of friends that are Napolitans and have become part of my family and everyday life. I appreciate Nigerians and everyone for leading their voices to support and reach out to me

“I’m forever grateful. Let’s support unity, respect and understanding. FORZA NAPOLI SEMPRE.”

Osimhen came off the bench in Napoli’s 4-0 victory over Lecce yesterday. The Nigerian scored the second goal of the game at the 51st minute.

How much did Napoli pay for Victor Osimhen?

In 2020, Napoli signed Victor Osimhen, paying $70 million for the talented forward.