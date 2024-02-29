In August of 2023, Juventus and France midfielder Paul Pogbatested positive for testosterone after a 3-0 win against Udinese. When the second test came back positive the World Cup winner was suspended pending the proper investigation and ruling.

That ruling came down today from the Italian Anti-Doping Tribunal, and hard, and in many ways excessive for a player with a first-time offense. The four-year ban was placed and a Juventus spokesman told the Guardian that “this morning we received the notice from the anti-doping agency that [Pogba] has been disqualified for four years”.

Pogba only got to play 8 games upon his return to Juventus in 2022, playing in only two games this season and effectively leaving the door open for USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie to claim a place in the starting lineup and becoming one of the team’s best players. Pogba’s lawyers stated they would appeal the decision.

Paul Pogba suspended for four years and future in soccer in doubt

At 30 years of age, Pogba would not be eligible to return to the game until 35, effectively ending his playing career which saw him have success with the French national team, Manchester United, and Juventus.

Pogba has won 12 senior championships in his career, 2 of them with France, most importantly the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

When one considers that Diego Maradona was only suspended for a year and a half for testing positive for cocaine and that Sandro Tonali of Newcastle is suspended for 10 months for betting, Pogba’s four-year ban is not only excessive but ridiculous.



Pogba will appeal his case, in which he admitted to consuming the prohibited substance by accident, to the arbitration court for sport in Switzerland.

Paul Pogba statement after ban

Pogba posted on his social media the following statement, “I have today been informed of the Tribunale Nazionale Antidoping’s decision and believe that the verdict is incorrect,” Pogba said.

“I am sad, shocked and heartbroken that everything I have built in my professional playing career has been taken away from me.

“When I am free of legal restrictions the full story will become clear, but I have never knowingly or deliberately taken any supplements that violate anti-doping regulations.

“As a professional athlete I would never do anything to enhance my performance by using banned substances and have never disrespected or cheated fellow athletes and supporters of any of the teams I have played for, or against.

“As a consequence of the decision announced today I will appeal this before the Court of Arbitration for Sport.”