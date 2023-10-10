Back in the day, Paul Pogba was seen as one of the most promising players on Earth. Not only did Manchester United make him the then most expensive player ever in 2016, but the midfielder also won the 2018 World Cup with France. However, the Juventus star is making headlines for the wrong reasons.

The Frenchman, who was already serving a suspension after initially showing high levels of testosterone, failed a second drug test following a Serie A fixture against Udinese on August 20.

Now he’s been suspended indefinitely, and it could get worse. Pogba could be given a lengthy ban, while his contract could be terminated if found guilty for doping offences at a sporting trial. In the meantime, Juve have reportedly reduced his salary.

How much will Juve pay Pogba after positive doping test?

According to Goal, Juventus have confirmed Paul Pogba that his salary will be cut to €2,000 a month. The report notes clubs can pay suspended players the minimum wage agreed in the Collective Agreement with the Italian Association of Footballers.

Pogba’s original contract with the Old Lady – which runs out in 2026 – sees him make nearly €10.48 million per season, but now it would be reduced to €42,177 gross a year.

What did Paul Pogba test positive for?

Since the substance Pogba tested positive for was DHEA (which helps the body produce other hormones, including testosterone) and not testosterone itself, the 30-year-old reportedly hopes to get a reduced suspension rather than a lengthy ban.