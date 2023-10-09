It hasn’t been the best of starts for AS Roma in Serie A this season, La Lupa has a 3-3-2 record to start the season and sit in an uncomfortable 10th place in the league. Rumors and reports speculate that José Mourinho was close to being sacked but a 4-1 win over Cagliari seemed to have cooled those talks.



During their game against Cagliari, Roma fans gasped as one of their top players, Argentine World Cup winner Paulo Dybala went down injured and had to be removed in the 40th minute.



This season the Laguna Larga, Córdoba, native has two goals in six matches in the league and played 90 minutes in the previous three matches, when Dybala went down it was feared that the forward would be out for a long time, but today those reports are now a lot better.



Paulo Dybala injury update



According to TyC Sports reporter Gaston Edul, Paulo Dybala only has a stretch in one collateral ligament. The Argentine forward can return to action in approximately three weeks.



Dybala has been rumored with moves to the Premier League but stayed in Roma, now in his second season the Argentine has 20 goals in 45 games for the Rome club.



Roma will now enter the international break looking to continue their rebound in the league and next take on Monza in a must win match on October 22nd to get the club out of midtable.