Jose Mourinho has produced a revolution for AS Roma in the last two seasons. The Special One led the Italian club to win the UEFA Europa Conference League and almost conquered the UEFA Europa League.

However, the Serie A has been a different a story. Right now, the start of a new campaign has been disastrous with only five points after six matches. They’re really close of relegation zone.

That’s why, the pressure is on for the former coach of Real Madrid and Inter Milan. Now, in a surprising turn of events, Mourinho decided to leak a massive offer he rejected from Saudi Arabia.

Jose Mourinho had a big offer to coach in Saudi Arabia

According to a report from Fabrizio Romano, Jose Mourinho confirmed he received a massive offer to coach in Saudi Arabia. The proposal was from Al Hilal, the club which signed Neymar, with a salary of €30 million per year.

“I received the biggest proposal ever in the history of football for a manager. I decided to reject because I told AS Roma board, fans and players that I was going to stay. I gave them my word.”

Of course, the timing of this report is very interesting as Mourinho could be on the hot seat with AS Roma. Nevertheless, if things go wrong for him in Italy, the door is absolutely open at Saudi Arabia.