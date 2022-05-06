The team's most valuable player is worth more than Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Find out here which is the most expensive XI made up of U20 players?

Pedri and Fati among the most expensive XI made up of U20 players valued at 521,000,000 euros

The dream of every teenager who is part of a soccer team's youth team is to be part of the first team. Reaching professional soccer is difficult and being a crucial piece in a soccer team is even more complicated. Very few players can fill that role.

The most extraordinary thing is that there are players under 20 years of age who occupy that role or enter as a fresh and key replacement for their teams. But which is the most expensive XI made up of U20 players?

Based on Transfermarkt data, the team would have a value of 521,000,000 euros. Gavi, valued at 60,000,000 euros and one of Barcelona's star players, is not part of the team. The team's most valuable player is worth more than Lionel Messi (60 million euros) and Cristiano Ronaldo (35 million euros).

The most expensive XI made up of U20 players

The team lineup is 4-3-3 and consists of three from the Premier League, three from the Bundesliga, two players from La Liga, one from the Ukrainian Premier League, one the Eredivisie, and the remainder from Ligue 1.

The goalkeeper is Anatoliy Trubin (FK Shajtar Donetsk), the 20-year-old has a market value of 8,000,000 euros, making him the cheapest player in the team. The line of four defenders is composed by Tino Livramento [19] (Southampton FC) of 25,000,000 euros, Josko Gvardiol [20] (RB Leipzig) with a value of 30,000,000 euros, Jurrien Timber [20] (Ajax) priced at 30,000,000 euros, and Nuno Mendes [19] (PSG) with a market value of 40,000,000 euros.

The team's three midfielders are the most expensive on the squad. Pedri [19] (Barcelona) with a price of 80,000,000 euros, Jude Bellingham [18] (Borussia Dortmund) priced at 75,000,000 euros, and Florian Wirtz [19] (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) of 70,000,000 euros.

The team's strikers and goal scorers are Bukayo Saka [20] (Arsenal) who has a market value of 65,000,000 euros, Gabriel Martinelli [20] (Arsenal) of 38,000,000 euros and Ansu Fati [19] (Barcelona) priced at 60,000,000 euros.

Starting XI: Trubin, Livramento, Gvardiol, Timber, Mendes, Pedri, Bellingham, Wirtz, , Martinelli, and Fati.