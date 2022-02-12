Pele once again makes history as a big name in the soccer world, this time Pele broke another record with his collectible card which was sold for an astronomical price of more than a million dollars.

Pele played professionally at age 15 in Brazil for Santos, signing his first pro contract in June 1956 but most of Pele's career was in Brazil, a total of 19 seasons playing for Santos and a couple of seasons to end his career with the New York Cosmos in the United States.

This is not the first time that Pele's card has been sold for a large amount of money, as the same card is known to have broken several previous records as the most valued card in world soccer. It's a card as old as Pele's career.

There are no other soccer players who have sold cards as expensive as Pele, but it is expected that one day players like Messi or Ronaldo will be considered valuable among card collectors and their cards or items like shoes, jerseys will be auctioned for millions of dollars.

How much money did Pele's rookie card sell for?

The auction reportedly closed at $1.33m making it the most expensive card ever sold in world soccer. But previously the same card was sold for various amounts that also broke records at the time: $288,000, $900,000. The sale will close on Monday, February 14, 2022.

How old is Pele's rookie card?

Pele’s 1958 Alifabologet #635 rookie card was sold to the public in 1958, just two years after Pele made his professional debut with Santos in Brazil. The card was issue during the 1958 FIFA World Cup, and Brazil won the final against Sweden 5-2

How many World Cups did Pele win with Brazil?

Pele won three world cups with Brazil, the first in 1958, the second in 1962 and the third in 1970, he also scored in all three world cups won by Brazil and a fourth time where Brazil did not win the final.

