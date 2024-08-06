US Soccer is running out of time, as the USMNT remains without a coach. The appeal of the job has come under question, with only a few viable candidates left.

Pellegrino Matarazzo is now off the list, joining Jürgen Klopp and Mauricio Pochettino as potential candidates who will not be taking the role as USMNT coach. With the rejection from the 1899 Hoffenheim manager, the search continues, and there are only two years left until the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

While some pundits believe that two years is enough time to make the right decision, the reality is that the US team needs a manager urgently. Delaying further will only increase the anxiety as the World Cup countdown continues.

The idea of acquiring a “name” manager or someone with significant international experience seems unlikely. Here are some potential candidates moving forward, with a “hear me out” that might stir some debate:

Jürgen Klinsmann

Does Jürgen Klinsmann still have any allies at US Soccer, or has he made so many enemies that his candidacy seems far-fetched? During his nearly six-year tenure as US Soccer manager, Klinsmann spoke highly of his plans but struggled to deliver, often band-aiding poor performances with good results. With the current roster, would he be willing to fulfill his promise of making the USMNT play aggressively and achieve “incredible things”? Klinsmann has proven credentials if you take the 2014 World Cup into account, but would the decision-makers accept him?

Wilfried Nancy

The only real MLS candidate US Soccer might consider is Columbus Crew coach Wilfried Nancy. Nancy has built a solid reputation during his time in MLS and could be a strong option if European prospects continue to fall through.

Tab Ramos

Tab Ramos could be an unexpected choice. Although his MLS tenure has been less notable, his work with many current USMNT players at the youth level is well-regarded. Ramos guided the U-20 MNT to its fourth World Cup qualification in 2019 and achieved notable successes in previous youth tournaments. Despite his setbacks in MLS, his familiarity with this group of young talent should make him a potential candidate.

Thierry Henry

Thierry Henry has been advocating for the USMNT coaching position for some time. Although Henry is a prominent name with an illustrious playing career, his managerial stints at MLS and Monaco have not been as successful. With his experience coaching the French Olympic roster and working with top young talent, it remains to be seen if Henry could achieve something special with the USMNT at the World Cup.

David Wagner

David Wagner has experience managing teams in Germany and England, with his most notable achievement being with Huddersfield Town in 2019. Known for his 4-2-3-1 formation, Wagner has some familiarity with US Soccer, having been capped by the team. While this would be his biggest job yet, his CV does not strongly suggest he is a “winner.”