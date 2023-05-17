Manchester City vs Inter: Date, Time and TV Channel to watch 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League Final free in the US

Manchester City and Inter will play in the final of the 2022-2023 Champions League. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream free the most anticipated game of the year in the US.

Manchester City are having a spectacular season. After they eliminated Real Madrid in the semifinals, a historic treble is still within reach: Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup. They’re favorites to hoist the trophy thanks to Erling Haaland, Jack Grealish, Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and, of course, coach Pep Guardiola.

Inter had a very irregular season in Serie A, but the Champions League was a very different story. Following a brutal group stage against Bayern and Barcelona, they eliminated in the knockout stages Porto, Benfica and AC Milan. Their roster is stellar with names such as Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez.

When will Manchester City vs Inter be played?

Manchester City clash with Inter on Saturday, June 10 at Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul. Turkey will receive the final of the Champions League for the first time since the 2004-2005 season when Liverpool won over AC Milan.

Manchester City vs Inter: Time by State in the US

ET: 3 PM

CT: 2 PM

MT: 1 PM

PT: 12 PM

How to watch Manchester City vs Inter in the US

The 2022-2023 Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter will be broadcast on Fubo (7-day free trial) in the US. Other options to watch the game in the United States are CBS and TUDN USA.