Manchester City are just one step away from tasting the ultimate glory. Pep Guardiola has once again led the Sky Blues to a UEFA Champions League final, following a massive win over Real Madrid in the semifinals.

The English side claimed revenge for last year’s edition, when the Spanish giants knocked them out in an epic comeback victory to reach the tournament decider. Now, it was City’s turn to upset Madrid.

With the Citizens about to face Inter Milan in the biggest game of the season, many wonder how many times Guardiola has won the continental trophy. Let’s break it down here.

How many Champions League titles does Pep Guardiola have?

Pep Guardiola has won the UEFA Champions League on two occasions as manager. Both of his titles came during his tenure at FC Barcelona, with whom he built one of the best teams of all time.

A fun fact about Guardiola’s UCL trophies is that both of his victories came against Manchester United, the crosstown rivals of his current club. Pep’s Barça first beat the Red Devils in 2009, before defeating Sir Alex Ferguson’s men again in 2011.

Guardiola went on to find domestic success with Bayern in Germany and with City in England, but has yet to win a Champions League outside Barcelona. Will he finally get to do so this year?