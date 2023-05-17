Many of football’s all-time greats made their name in the UEFA Champions League. A wide range of superb players have been on display in this tournament, from offensive maestros to sturdy defenders and outstanding goalkeepers.

The history of the tournament has been overflowing with exceptional players who made their mark with dazzling abilities, dogged determination, and the capacity to generate magical moments. Many big names have been engraved into the record books of football, making it an incredibly difficult challenge to choose the greatest lineup of all time,

In celebration of the luminaries who have left an indelible impact on Europe’s best club tournament, Transfermarkt have requested that ChatGPT prepares a list of the UCL’s all-time finest players. Today’s most talked-about AI system made an attempt at the impossible, and it delivered.

What is the best XI in UEFA Champions League history according to ChatGPT?

When it comes to its formation, the AI chatbot ChatGPT has opted for a 4-2-3-1. Iker Casillas, a Real Madrid icon and three-time champion, is in goal. At right back is the player who has the most trophies in football history, Dani Alves. Additionally, he has won the championship three times.

Three-time Champions League winner and Real Madrid legend Roberto Carlos would be deployed as a left-back. Center back is where Carles Puyol (three) and Paolo Maldini (five) shine, with a combined eight European Cups to their names.

Barcelona’s great and current manager, Xavi Hernandez anchors a midfield three, and he and his former Camp Nou colleague, Andres Iniesta have won eight Champions Leagues between them (four each). Zinedine Zidane, who won the title as a player and then led Real Madrid to three consecutive titles as manager, is also a key contributor in the middle.

Raul, a three-time victor, takes the lead in the front ranks. He’s accompanied by his short-time former Los Blancos teammate and five-time champion Cristiano Ronaldo. The missing element of the puzzle is Lionel Messi, who led Barcelona to four Champions League titles. There are a number of notable players that were left off the list, including Gianluigi Buffon, Cafu, Luka Modric, Clarence Seedorf, Ronaldo Nazario, Karim Benzema, Franz Beckenbauer, Philip Lahm, and many more.

Take a look at the lineup: