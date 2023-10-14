Peru will receive Argentina in what will be the Matchday 3 of the Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in all the world.

It will be a duel between two teams with entirely different starts. On the local side, there has been nothing but frustration. Their first game ended in a 0-0 draw against Paraguay, which turned out to be a positive outcome, considering they played the entire second half with one player less. However, they suffered subsequent defeats against Brazil and Chile.

The loss to Chile, in particular, was especially painful as they were direct rivals. Now, they have a chance to recover, although it won’t be easy since their opponents will be Argentina, the only team that has won all their games played so far. The Argentines appear to be in excellent form at the moment, but the Peruvians will do their best to secure some points against them.

When will Peru vs Argentina be played?

The Matchday 4 game of the Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers between Peru and Argentina will be played this Tuesday, October 17 at 10:00 PM (ET).

Peru vs Argentina: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Peru vs Argentina

This Matchday 4 game of the Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers between Peru and Argentina will be broadcast in the United States on Fanatiz.