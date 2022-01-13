Peru and Panama will meet at the Estadio Nacional in Lima in an international friendly game. Here you will find when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream online this match in the US.

Peru will Panama at the Estadio Nacional in Lima in what will be their first international friendly match of the year. Check out all the detailed information about this game including the date, time, TV Channel and how to live stream it online. You can watch this game live in the US on FITE (PPV).

The Peruvian national team coached by Ricardo Gareca finished their 2021 by beating Venezuela and Bolivia for the South American World Cup Qualifiers for Qatar 2022. Peru will also face Jamaica on January 20 in another international friendly.

Panama also ended their 2021 campaign with two straight victories. They defeated Honduras and El Salvador to climb to fourth place in the Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers Final Round standings.

Peru vs Panama: Date

The international friendly game between Peru and Panama to be held at the Estadio Nacional in Lima will be played on Sunday, January 16. Last time they met, Panama clinched a 2-1 win in July, 2015.

Peru vs Panama: Time by State in the US

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream online Peru vs Panama

The Peru vs Panama international friendly game to be played on Sunday, January 16, at the Estadio Nacional in Lima will be broadcast in the US by FITE (PPV).