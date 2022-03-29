Peru and Paraguay will meet today at the Estadio Nacional de Lima in a match for the 2022 South American World Cup Qualifiers. Here you will find how and where to watch or stream live online this WCQ game free in different parts of the world.

Peru vs Paraguay: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream free 2022 South American World Cup Qualifiers today

Peru will be playing for everything today when they host Paraguay at the Estadio Nacional de Lima in their last 2022 South American World Cup Qualifying game. The national team coached by Ricardo Gareca can clinch a spot in the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs with a win tonight against Paraguay. Here, you will find the starting time and where to watch or live stream it online free from different parts of the world. For example, in the United States, you can watch the match exclusively on FuboTV (free trial).

After losing 1-0 to Uruguay on Thursday, Peru's only chance of qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup is to finish in fifth place in the South American qualifiers and then play the World Cup playoffs in June.

Paraguay, who beat Ecuador 3-1 on Thursday to win their first South American World Cup Qualifying game with Guillermo Barros Schelotto as coach, no longer have a chance to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar.

Peru vs Paraguay: Starting time

Argentina: 8:30 PM

Australia: 10.30 AM (Wednesday)

Brazil: 8:30 PM

France: 0:30 AM (Wednesday)

Italy: 0:30 AM (Wednesday)

Mexico: 5:30 PM

Portugal: 11:30 PM

Spain: 0:30 AM (Wednesday)

US: 7:30 PM (ET)

Peru vs Paraguay: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Canal 7 TV Publica

Australia: beIN SPORTS 2

Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, Canais Globo, SporTV 3

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 7, Free

Italy: Mola TV

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 1

US: Exclusively on FuboTV (free trial)