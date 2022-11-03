Phil Foden's remarkable ascent at Manchester City has cemented his status as one of the most fascinating English prodigies, owing to his unparalleled soccer understanding and ball handling. Here, find out his reported earnings per hour, day, week, month, and year with the Premier League champions.

Due to his meteoric rise at Manchester City under Pep Guardiola, Phil Foden is now widely regarded as one of the most exciting English prodigies. This is despite the fact that City already has a number of high-quality strikers. Over the past two seasons, the Englishman has been getting the nod in attack over more conventional options like Raheem Sterling, who left for Chelsea in the summer, and even record €117 million signing Jack Grealish, because of his adaptability and overall excellence.

Foden is now considered one of the most exciting prospects in soccer because of his exceptional eye for the game and mastery of the ball. As a result, he has often been mentioned in the same breath as Xavi and Andres Iniesta, the two Barcelona legends. The fact that he won the Premier League at such a young age earned him a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records in 2018.

The Citizens have benefited greatly from the left-footed, inventive midfielder's play. His contributions in the form of goals, assists, and overall performances have been crucial to the team's success. Phil Foden is one of the few athletes that have achieved significant success at at age of 22. The midfielder has earned about every major honor a player could hope to achieve, with only the UEFA Champions League, Euro, and the World Cup trophy missing from his trophy cabinet.

Phil Foden's contract with Manchester City

In the hopes that Phil Foden can develop into one of the finest players in the world, Manchester City extended Phil Foden's contract until 2027 just last month, in October. By extending his contract through its original expiration date of 2024, the club has locked up a player who is a first-team regular for manager Pep Guardiola and is widely considered Kevin De Bruyne's eventual replacement as the team's pivot.

How much does Phil Foden make a week?

The 22-year-pay old's has increased by almost seven times thanks to the new deal, making him one of the best-paid young players in the world. His weekly salary under his previous contract, signed in 2018, was just £30,000.

According to Capology, Phil Foden's current annual salary is close to £11.7 million gross / £6.7 million net. Taking this account, the English midfielder would earn about £975,000 per month or £225,000 a week. That would make it nearly £45,000 a day, or around £5,625 per hour, or £93 per minute.